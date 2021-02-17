NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Report: 'Multiple' Teams Have Zach Wilson Ahead of Trevor Lawrence

Could Zach Wilson be a legitimate threat to surpass Trevor Lawrence as the first overall pick?
BYU Zach Wilson (1) against Western Kentucky

It has always been assumed that the Jaguars, who own the number one pick in the NFL Draft, would select Trevor Lawrence with the first pick. During his introductory press conference, however, new head coach Urban Meyer surprised some fans when he also mentioned BYU's Zach Wilson and Ohio State's Justin Fields as potential options with the first pick.

On Wednesday, President of Optimum Scouting Eric Galko added fuel to the fire when he said that there are "multiple teams that have Zach Wilson above Trevor Lawrence."

 "There are *multiple* NFL teams that have Zach Wilson above Trevor Lawrence. Mahomes and Kyler comparisons made for sure, as NFL Draft Scout mentioned. They are in the same tier for many teams. And I lean Wilson too." - Eric Galko

Galko's comments came in response to a report by The Draft Scout that claimed, "At least one team has Lawrence as QB2." Why? Below is a quote from same article by the Draft Scout.

"What he does as a thrower, and as a runner, is exactly where we are as a league right now. He throws some of those 50/50 balls with his shoulders square to the defense after running around in the pocket and I’m seeing Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech all over again.” - NFL College Scouting Director

Be sure to check out the full article, they do a great job of breaking down Wilson's progression from his freshman year to his senior year. 

Lawrence has been projected as the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for years now. Time will tell whether Zach Wilson's 2020 rise can legitimately challenge Lawrence for the first spot in the upcoming draft.

