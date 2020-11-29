Scouting Report on BYU Football Commit Logan Fano

Logan Fano is the latest addition to BYU's 2021 recruiting class. Fano joined lifelong friend and fellow teammate Raider Damuni as a BYU commit when he announced his commitment on Instagram live on Saturday night. Here is a scouting report on the newest BYU commit:

Length

The first thing that stands out is Fano's length. Fano is listed at 6'4 - he's able to use his length to shed blocks and be disruptive in pass-rushing situations. Once he's in the backfield, he has the closing speed to get to the quarterback or the ball carrier. Fano has the frame and athleticism to be a great pass rusher at the next level.

Versatility

It's rare to find a rush end with Fano's size that can also drop back and be successful in coverage. Fano tells Sports Illustrated that college coaches have said "[they] like that I can play Defensive End but also get into coverage as well...and play Outside Linebacker." You can find more examples of Fano in coverage in his full highlight below.

Quickness

Fano's first step is very quick off the line of scrimmage. His quickness allows him to beat opposing Tackles to the outside on a regular basis. His quickness to the outside then allows him to use a jab step and cut inside for a clear path to the quarterback. For example, Fano uses his quickness to block multiple field goal attempts.

The Sports Illustrated All-American team released their high school all-american candidates earlier this year and Fano made the list. As part of the release, the scouting team released an in-depth scouting report of BYU target Logan Fano. Here's what they had to say about Fano:

Projected Position: Outside Linebacker or Defensive End

Frame: Long with lean muscle from top to bottom. Narrow frame despite adequate height. Room to add mass throughout.

Athleticism: Excellent lateral quickness; fluid when turning and going full speed. Changes direction like a player much smaller than his actual size. Twitchy. Quick leaping ability. Solid power.

Instincts: When dropping or blitzing, reads the quarterback’s eyes as well as any linebacker in the country. Uses his hands to disengage from blockers and defend passes. Stays low when tackling.

Polish: Fano utilizes proper angles when dropping into coverage. Knows how to disengage from an offensive tackle/tight end by using his hands and lateral quickness. Adept at deflecting passes. Very good first-step burst to rush the passer.

Bottom Line: Fano provides a widespread skill set. He rushes the passer well, has good range in coverage, and can track down players with his speed. Overall, his athleticism, instincts and zest for the game make Fano a possible college linebacker or defensive end.

