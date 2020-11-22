SI.com
Social Media Reacts to Taysom's Hills First Career NFL Start

Casey Lundquist

Former BYU great Taysom Hill shined in his first career NFL start. Hill, who was filling in for an injured Drew Brees, threw for 233 yards on 23 attempts and ran for 51 yards on 10 attempts including two touchdowns. Here are some of the best social media reactions to Taysom's successful start:

Hill made history in his first NFL start. According to NFL research, Hill joins Daunte Culpepper as "the only players in the Super Bowl era with 40+ rush yards & 2+ rush TD in their first QB start."

BYU fans were in attendance to watch Taysom Hill's first start:

"Taysom Hill is truly one of the most unique and special athletes I've ever watched in sports. I'd love to see him dominate at the QB spot for years in the NFL. Teams will adjust, can't wait to see if he can crack the adjustments." - Hans Olsen

Some NFL fans were skeptical that Taysom's abilities would translate to a starting role in the NFL. One fan kept the receipts of those hot takes and brought them up after the game:

Saints beat writer Nick Underhill also referenced the social media hot takes claiming that Taysom Hill was only a gadget player, joking that Hill's performance was "Not bad for a personal punt protector."

For those that followed Taysom's career at BYU and in the NFL, it's not surprising that Taysom Hill responded with grace when asked about those that doubted him coming into today's game:

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton stepped in and did some of the talking for Taysom after the game. Payton, who had taken some heat for announcing Taysom Hill as the starter this week, retweeted former Falcons great Roddy White who had tweeted some Taysom smack talk before the game:

Payton's retweet caught the attention of fans and media members alike:

Hill's performance also caught the attention of Ryan Smith, the new owner of the Utah Jazz:

Taysom Hill is expected to be the starter once again when the New Orleans Saints take on the Denver Broncos next Sunday.

