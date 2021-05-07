Sports Illustrated home
Social Media Recap of Zach Wilson's First Day at Jets Mini Camp

All eyes were on Zach Wilson for the first day of Jets mini camp.
Author:
zach wilson nfl draft

Last week, the New York Jets selected Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. As the second overall pick, all eyes were on Zach Wilson on the first day of Jets rookie mini camp. Below is a social media recap of Wilson's first official practice as a New York Jet.

Before practice started, the media asked fellow offensive draft picks Michael Carter, Elijah Moore, and Alijah Vera-Tucker about Zach Wilson. Wilson had reached out to each of them individually shortly after they were picked by the Jets.

Fellow Rookies Weigh in on Zach Wilson

"He wants to get to know us. He wants to bring us all in, and he wants to turn this organization around." Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

"We've been in contact almost every day...I'm gonna do whatever I can to make him look good, and vice versa." - Jets WR Elijah Moore

Zach Wilson Practice Highlights

Zach Wilson Jersey Number

On the first day of Jets mini camp, Zach Wilson wore #2. However, the Jets informed the media that the numbers are not official.

Wilson wore #11 during his freshman year at BYU, and he wore #1 as a sophomore and junior at BYU. UDFA Kicker Chris Naggar wore #1 on the first day of camp according to Connor Hughes.

