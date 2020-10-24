SI.com
Staff Predictions: BYU-Texas State

Casey Lundquist

BYU is 5-0 and ranked no. 12 in the AP poll heading into their matchup against Texas State. Our staff makes score predictions and bold predictions for BYU-Texas State.

Max Clark

This week, Max wrote about four reasons why Zach Wilson has exploded onto the scene as a Heisman candidate. You can read his work here.

Score prediction: 41 BYU - 10 Texas State

Bold prediction: BYU's defense will force a safety

Joe Wheat

Score prediction: 45 BYU - 17 Texas State

Joe wrote his debut article earlier today, we're excited to have him on the team! He made the following prediction: "With the return of fans to LaVell Edwards Stadium and the memory of the near miss against UTSA fresh in their minds, I don’t foresee a BYU letdown coming against Texas State. BYU will dominate in the trenches and should be able to do whatever they want on both sides of the ball against a talented, but overmatched Texas State team. This could be a game where BYU puts up 500+ yards of offense and rides the Houston momentum toward another strong defensive showing. Expect BYU to dominate early and often, allowing them to take their foot off the gas in the second half. A late Texas State score will send BYU into another appearance on SVP’s Bad Beats segment, but look for the Cougars to win big and for the hype train to keep on rolling for another week."

Bold prediction: BYU will have over 550 yards of total offense

Casey Lundquist

Score prediction: 45 BYU - 20 Texas State

Texas State has athletes on offense and a capable quarterback, I expect the Bobcats to put up some points in Provo. BYU's offense, however, will be too powerful for a Texas State defense that allows over 30 points per game.

Bold prediction: A new wide receiver will make a big impact

Gunner Romney, Dax Milne, and Neil Pau'u have been the go-to receivers this season. With Gunner Romney potentially dinged up this week, I expect a new wide receiver to make an impact against Texas State.

