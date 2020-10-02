Staff Predictions: BYU vs Louisiana Tech

BYU is off to a dominant start to the 2020 BYU football season. BYU is a heavy favorite heading into their third game against an undefeated Louisiana Tech team. Here are our score predictions for tonight's game:

Max Clark: BYU 40 La. Tech 13

Casey Lundquist: BYU 52 La. Tech 13

I've underestimated this BYU team two games in a row. Not this week - I think BYU continues to dominate on Friday night. Louisiana Tech has serious problems on defense and BYU should be able to score a lot of points.

I also made three bold predictions for tonight's game:

1. Zach Wilson will throw for 400+ yards

Last week, I predicted that Zach Wilson would throw for more than 300 yards against Troy. Turns out, my bold prediction wasn't bold enough. Louisiana Tech has some questions to answer in their secondary (the Bulldogs have allowed 335 passing yards per game) and Wilson has looked great so far in this young season. This week, I think Wilson will eclipse 400 yards through the air for the first time in his career.

2. Kody Epps will catch his first touchdown

Highly-coveted recruit Kody Epps made his first appearance in a BYU uniform last week. Epps has been quiet through two games - he didn't travel to Navy after suffering a minor injury and he saw limited action last week. With an extra week of healing and experience, I think Epps will see a few more targets on Friday night. My bold prediction is that Epps will catch his first touchdown as a BYU Cougar.

3. Payton Wilgar will force a turnover

Wilgar is one of my favorite players to watch on BYU's roster. Wilgar just makes plays. I predict Wilgar will force a fumble or intercept a pass against Louisiana Tech.

Give me your bold predictions in the comment section.

