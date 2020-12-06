The Good and the Bad from BYU vs Coastal Carolina

BYU's dream season came to an end on Saturday night when the Cougars came up one yard short against Coastal Carolina. BYU made too many critical mistakes at critical times, and they ran out of time to make a heroic comeback. Here is the good and the bad from BYU-Coastal Carolina:

The good

Khyiris Tonga dominated the interior OL of Coastal Carolina and drew a holding penalty on the first drive of the game. The holding call put the Chanticleers behind the sticks and BYU forced a punt on the first drive of the game.

On the first drive, BYU was getting very good push in the run game.

BYU responded well to Coastal Carolina's long touchdown drive with a touchdown drive of their own. BYU went 76 yards on four plays - Tyler Allgeier ran through a massive hole to cap off the drive with a 42 yard touchdown run.

Fantastic balance by Dax Milne on a touchdown pass from Zach Wilson. It looked like Milne would go down three different times before finding the endzone.

Solid drive for BYU's offense to start the second half for BYU. It stalled in the redzone, but BYU extended their a 14-13 lead to 17-13.

After turning the ball over in their own territory, BYU's defense held Coastal Carolina and forced a field goal. That was a big moment in the game.

Tyler Allgeier ran very physically all night long. Allgeier had 110 yards on 13 attempts.

Khyris Tonga played well on Saturday night. He was creating disruption inside and was batting down balls at the line of scrimmage

BYU's defense got two big stops in the fourth quarter the give the ball back to BYU's offense with a chance to take the lead.

On the last drive of the game, Gunner Romney made an excellent catch to move the chains and keep BYU's drive alive.

BYU came up one yard short on the last drive, but Zach Wilson led a great drive to put the Cougars in that position.

The bad