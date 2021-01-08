The Good & The Bad from BYU Basketball's Blowout Loss at Gonzaga

BYU traveled to Spokane on Thursday to take on the #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs.

BYU traveled to Spokane on Thursday to take on the #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Cougars were simply outmatched against the top-ranked Zags. Here is the good and the bad from BYU's blowout loss:

The good

After an abysmal start to the game, Spencer Johnson hit the first three of the game for BYU with 12:00 minutes remaining.

Out of a timeout in the first half, Kolby Lee found Matt Haarms down low with a nice little pass for the three-point play.

In what turned out to be the best stretch of the game for BYU, BYU played tough defense four a stretch of six minutes which allowed the Cougars to go on a 9-2 run.

Late in the first half, Gideon George had a nice sequence that included a field on one end, a stop at the other end, then a driving layup on the following possession. That was part of a 10-2 BYU run that cut Gonzaga's lead to 13 with four minutes to go in the first half.

Caleb Lohner and Gideon George played very well for BYU on Thursday night. Lohner had 13 points and 5 rebounds, George had 11 points and 5 rebounds. There was a noticeable difference when both players were on the court for the Cougars.

The bad