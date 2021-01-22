The Good & The Bad from BYU Basketball's Victory Over Portland
BYU took care of business in their first home game in over one month. The Cougars took down the Portland Pilots 95-67 thanks to a strong second half. Here is the good and the bad from BYU's victory over Portland:
The good
- Post touch to Kolby Lee that he kicked out to Trevin Knell set up a wide-open three on the first possession of the game. BYU scored on three of their first four possessions of the game.
- BYU got off to a great start. The Cougars got out to a 7-3 lead before Alex Barcello drew a charge and gave BYU another possession.
- Portland had no match for Matt Haarms in the early going. Haarms was 2/2 in the first three minutes with two rebounds.
- Spencer Johnson ended a Portland run with a much-needed three. Johnson's three cut the early Portland lead to four.
- BYU responded to an early Portland run with a 7-0 run of their own.
- Alex Barcello got on the board with five minutes remaining in the first half. His shot was assisted by Caleb Lohner. Barcello got going and ended with 10 points on 3/7 shooting.
- BYU took a 37-31 lead into the break after a slow start. The Cougars would not look back.
- Just like the first half, Trevin Knell hit a three-point shot to get the second half started for BYU. Knell had nine points off 3/8 shooting from deep.
- Matt Haarms created multiple second-chance opportunities. He was also a force on the defensive end - he had three blocks against the Pilots.
- BYU got off to a good start in the second half. The Cougars started on a 7-2 run to push the lead to 11.
- Caleb Lohner passed really well out of the post on Thursday night. Lohner finished with nine points, six rebounds, and six assists.
- Gideon George came in midway through the second half for his first minutes of the game. George, as he typically does, made an impact immediately. He contested a shot on one end before draining a three on the other end. It's unclear why he didn't play in the first half.
- Great first ten minutes of the second half for BYU - they extended the lead from 7 points at half to 24 points.
- BYU used a 14-0 run to put the game out of reach with nine minutes remaining in the game.
- Matt Haarms had his best game in a BYU uniform - he was terrific. He finished with 23 points on 9/9 shooting and 6 rebounds.
- After suffering what appeared to be a hand or wrist injury, Richard Haward returned to the game and played well in the second half.
- BYU shot lights out in the second half and shared the ball really well. BYU assisted on 78% of their field goals against the Pilots.
- BYU outscored Portland 58 to 36 in the second.
- Connor Harding shot well from three on Thursday night. Harding shot 3/5 from deep.
The bad
- BYU allowed a few open threes in the early going that allowed Portland to stay in the game in the first half.
- After a hot start on offense, BYU went on a four-minute scoring drought where the Cougars went 0/6 from the field. The drought allowed a 10-0 run for Portland.
- Overall, not a crisp first half for BYU, espeically defensively. Rotations were slow and the Cougars missed Gideon George on the defensive end.