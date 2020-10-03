The Good & the Bad from BYU-Louisiana Tech

BYU has done it again, the Cougars win in convincing fashion. The Cougars are 3-0 for the first time since 2014. Here is a summary of the good and the bad from BYU's dominant victory:

The Good

Payton Wilgar with a TFL early in the game. It was 3rd & short on the first drive of the game. Wilgar comes off the edge and gets the TFL, forcing the punt.

Zach Wilson wasted no time on the first drive of the game. BYU scored a touchdown after a 6 play, 78 yard drive. Wilson's best throw of the drive was a back-shoulder throw deep down the field to Dax Milne.

BYU's defense has responded time after time in 2020. After the Bulldogs got a stop on fourth down to set up good field position, Troy Warner high pointed the football and came down with the interception. That was Warner's first career interception.

Tyler Allgeier ran very physically in the first half. Allgeier had 36 rushing yards on 7 carries.

BYU ran one of the best two-minute drills I've ever seen a BYU offense execute. The Cougars scored in under 40 seconds.

Zach Wilson, in my opinion, played the best half of his career in the first half against Louisiana Tech. Wilson's accuracy and mobility made him virtually impossible to stop. Wilson was 18-19 for 236 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Khyiris Tonga was creating all sorts of havoc inside in the first half. Tonga forces a double team on nearly every play.

Tyler Batty dominates to end the first half. Batty had two sacks and a QB hurry on three consecutive plays. Batty has the makings of a future star at defensive end.

Masen Wake kicks off the second half with a bang. After catching a short pass from Wilson, Wake hurdled one would-be tackler and broke multiple tackles before being dragged down close to midfield.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter @BYUFootball

Kickers continue to be reliable for BYU. Jake Oldroyd drills a 45-yard field goal, Ryan Rehkow had a nice 54-yard punt.

Wilson's night comes to an end after BYU takes a 45-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. What a night for Wilson. He was 24/26 with 325 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. He also ran for 43 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Gunner Romney has played like a true go-to wide receiver through three games. Romney had seven receptions on Friday night, a new career high. He had over 100 receiving yards for the third time this year.

The Bad

Early in the game, an offsides penalty turned a 3rd & long for the Bulldogs into a 3rd & short. Louisiana Tech converted the short first down and scored a few plays later.

Smoke Harris ran through the BYU defense on a long touchdown. Looks like the referees might have missed a block in the back, but BYU needs to tackle better than they showed on that play.

BYU was not nearly as crisp as far as penalties are concerned against Louisiana Tech. BYU was penalized fives times for 50 yards.

BYU's offense struggled against a few blitzes that La. Tech dialed up in the first quarter. However, the Cougars adjusted and made Louisiana Tech pay for being so aggressive.