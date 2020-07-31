CougsDaily
The Latest on BYU Football's Scheduling Options

Casey Lundquist

In case you haven't heard, BYU is down to only six games remaining on the 2020 schedule. All six P5 games were cancelled after the SEC, Big Ten, and PAC-12 decided to a play a conference-only schedule in 2020. Here is BYU's 2020 schedule as of Friday afternoon:

Utah State - 10/2

Houston - 10/16

@ Northern Illinois - 10/24

@ Boise State - 11/6

San Diego State - 11/14

Northern Alabama - 11/21

As news changes by the hour, here are BYU's latest options as they try to fill the 2020 schedule:

1. Fill Holes in Current Schedule

The most likely solution is to fill the holes in the schedule with at least four games. These are the conferences that BYU could schedule:

1. ACC

The ACC has announced that they will play one non-conference game. It's very possible, however, that they move to a conference-only schedule over the next few weeks. In addition, the game must be played in the state of the ACC team - BYU could schedule an away game with an ACC team.

2. Big 12

The Big 12 is the only P5 conference that hasn't announced their 2020 plans. As of Friday afternoon, BYU could schedule either a home, away, or neutral site game with a Big 12 opponent.

3. AAC

The American Athletic conference might become one of BYU's greatest allies during the 2020 season. Pat Forde reported that the American "plans to stay at eight league games and play as man non-conference games as possible. Unlikely that anyone will play four, but the numbers could range anywhere from plus-one to plus-three." BYU could schedule mutliple AAC team, if necessary.

4. Conference USA

Brett McMurphy of Stadium reported that Conference USA will also keep an 8-game schedule and allow schools to play as many nonconference games as they want.

5. Mountain West

The Mountain West hasn't announced their plans for the 2020 season. They will likely follow the example of other G5 conferences and play as many non-conference games as possible.

2. Partner with a Conference

Like Notre Dame, BYU could partner with a conference. Every BYU fan would like to join the Big 12, but I haven't heard anything to make me believe that BYU and the Big 12 are having any real conversations. Is it possible? Sure. Is it likely? Not at all.

Joining the Mountain West feels more likely that the Big 12. However, I don't know how eager the Mountain West would be to bail out BYU for a single season. This is one of the best options left on the table.

3. Schedule other Independent teams

The last option would be to schedule home-and-home agreements with other Independent teams should all conferences forego non-conference games. We can probably agree, this is the least intriguing option but one that has become more likely over the past couple weeks.

