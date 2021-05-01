The Raiders Sign Matt Bushman as an Undrafted Free Agent

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed BYU tight end Matt Bushman as an undrafted free agent. Bushman led the Cougars in receiving in each of his three seasons at BYU. Bushman signed with BYU as part of the 2014 recruiting class. After graduating high school, he left to serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Santiago, Chile.

Bushman came into the 2020 season as one of BYU's captains and the best receiving weapon on the Cougar offense. Unfortunately, Bushman suffered an achilles injury during fall camp that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2020 season. Bushman was known for having the best hands on the team - his teammates called him Matt "Honey Hands" Bushman. You can check out a few of his career highlights here:

Bushman has recovered from his injury, and he is ready to compete for a spot in the NFL. Bushman's talent set him apart at BYU, but it was his character that made him one of the most beloved members of the team.

Receiving Yards by Year

2017 - 520 yards

2018 - 511 yards

2019 - 688 yards

