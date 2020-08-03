CougsDaily
Top Stories
News
Lavell's Lounge

Three Things to Watch When BYU Updates the Roster

Casey Lundquist

BYU has already started mandatory workouts as part of an NCAA acclimation period. Tradition fall camp is set to begin this week. BYU will update it's roster once they start the traditional fall camp. Here are three things to watch when BYU updates the roster:

1. Position Changes

BYU made a lot of position changes during the Spring. Some were experimental and other were permanent. The updated roster will shed some light on the longevity of those Spring position changes. For example, Caden Haws moved to the Defensive Line during the Spring. Jackson Kaufusi moved to Running Back. At first glance, both of those appeared experimental. We'll have a complete breakdown of position changes later in the week.

2. Numbers of Newcomers

BYU welcomes a large group of newcomers in 2020 - the updated roster will have the numbers for every newcomer. Here are a few that we already know:

Kody Epps will wear #7

Sol-Jay Maiava will wear #10

Sol-Jay's number is notable because #10 belonged to QB Mason Fakahua in the Spring. Fakahua either changed numbers or switched positions. Fakahua is a great athlete who has been a candidate to switch to Safety or Linebacker ever since he signed with BYU. With Sol-Jay at #10, it appears that Fakahua has made the switch.

3. Who will wear #0?

For the first time, the NCAA will permit players to wear the #0. Who will be the first BYU Cougar to rep #0?

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU vs Oklahoma State?

Casey Lundquist

BYU Distributes Attendance Survey in Anticipation of Fall Sports Season

Games have been cancelled and the future of football remains uncertain, but BYU is still certainly preparing for the possibility of having fans at LaVell Edwards Stadium this fall.

Max Clark

BYU Football Commit Raider Damuni on His Favorite Games on Future BYU Schedules

Raider Damuni is one the top prospects in the state of Utah, he's also a BYU commit.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Commit Raider Damuni Updates His Recruitment

Raider Damuni is one the top prospects in the state of Utah, he's also a BYU commit.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Sends Out Videos with Official Offers

August 1st is the first day that BYU can extend official offers to the 2021 recruiting class.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Signee Jacob Conover on His Enrollment Plans

Jacob Conover was a four-star QB who signed with BYU in 2019.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Signee Jacob Conover on His Recruitment to BYU

Jacob Conover was a four-star QB who signed with BYU in 2019.

Casey Lundquist

Oklahoma Site Weighs in on BYU to the Big 12...

Casey Lundquist

The Latest on BYU Football's Scheduling Options

Here are the latest options as BYU tries to fill their 2020 schedule.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Baseball's Justin Sterner Inks Deal with Miami Marlines

Sterner is the second Cougar to sign a free agent deal.

Casey Lundquist