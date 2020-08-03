BYU has already started mandatory workouts as part of an NCAA acclimation period. Tradition fall camp is set to begin this week. BYU will update it's roster once they start the traditional fall camp. Here are three things to watch when BYU updates the roster:

1. Position Changes

BYU made a lot of position changes during the Spring. Some were experimental and other were permanent. The updated roster will shed some light on the longevity of those Spring position changes. For example, Caden Haws moved to the Defensive Line during the Spring. Jackson Kaufusi moved to Running Back. At first glance, both of those appeared experimental. We'll have a complete breakdown of position changes later in the week.

2. Numbers of Newcomers

BYU welcomes a large group of newcomers in 2020 - the updated roster will have the numbers for every newcomer. Here are a few that we already know:

Kody Epps will wear #7

Sol-Jay Maiava will wear #10

Sol-Jay's number is notable because #10 belonged to QB Mason Fakahua in the Spring. Fakahua either changed numbers or switched positions. Fakahua is a great athlete who has been a candidate to switch to Safety or Linebacker ever since he signed with BYU. With Sol-Jay at #10, it appears that Fakahua has made the switch.

3. Who will wear #0?

For the first time, the NCAA will permit players to wear the #0. Who will be the first BYU Cougar to rep #0?

