Tyler Little Discusses BYU Unofficial Visit

For the first time since March of 2020, BYU hosted recruits on campus for unofficial visits last week. The Cougars hosted 2023 offensive line prospect Spencer Fano and Butte College offensive line prospect Tyler Little. I caught up with Tyler Little to discuss his BYU visit and get an update on his recruitment.

Little's path to college football was, in a word, unique. He graduated high school with plans to play college basketball. After serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Little says a "good friend from high school began to talk [him] into playing football." The only problem? He had not played football since 8th grade.

Despite his inexperience on the football field, Tyler felt good about the change and he enrolled at Butte Community College to try out for the football team. He made the roster as a six-foot-six offensive tackle.

He has heard from BYU, Boise State, Utah, and Baylor since he started playing football in January. While he hasn't been offered a scholarship yet, that could change as he works out for schools in person this Summer. He hopes to enroll in school before the next football season. In other words, he is a class of 2021 recruit.

The visit to BYU was Tyler's first unofficial visit this Summer. "The visit was an experience I will never forget," Little said. "I loved my workout with Coach Darrell Funk, and meeting all of the coaches and staff at BYU."

You can check out his Spring highlights at Butte CC here:

BYU has been looking for a late addition at offensive tackle for the past few months. They are evaluating a number of prospects, including Little.

Stay tuned for more recruiting updates in the coming days.

