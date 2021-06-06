Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Tyler Little Discusses BYU Unofficial Visit

Tyler Little's path to college football was, in a word, unique.
Author:

For the first time since March of 2020, BYU hosted recruits on campus for unofficial visits last week. The Cougars hosted 2023 offensive line prospect Spencer Fano and Butte College offensive line prospect Tyler Little. I caught up with Tyler Little to discuss his BYU visit and get an update on his recruitment.

Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU football field

Little's path to college football was, in a word, unique. He graduated high school with plans to play college basketball. After serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Little says a "good friend from high school began to talk [him] into playing football." The only problem? He had not played football since 8th grade.

Despite his inexperience on the football field, Tyler felt good about the change and he enrolled at Butte Community College to try out for the football team. He made the roster as a six-foot-six offensive tackle.

3007A267-623D-473A-B0F6-31C8BAF8CD01

He has heard from BYU, Boise State, Utah, and Baylor since he started playing football in January. While he hasn't been offered a scholarship yet, that could change as he works out for schools in person this Summer. He hopes to enroll in school before the next football season. In other words, he is a class of 2021 recruit.

The visit to BYU was Tyler's first unofficial visit this Summer. "The visit was an experience I will never forget," Little said. "I loved my workout with Coach Darrell Funk, and meeting all of the coaches and staff at BYU."

You can check out his Spring highlights at Butte CC here:

BYU has been looking for a late addition at offensive tackle for the past few months. They are evaluating a number of prospects, including Little. 

Stay tuned for more recruiting updates in the coming days.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Cody Hagen

How BYU Targets Performed at the Alpha 7v7 Tournament

Multiple BYU targets were in attendance for Alpha's 7v7 tournament on Saturday.

Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU football field

Tyler Little Discusses BYU Unofficial Visit

Tyler Little's path to college football was, in a word, unique.

USATSI_13759265_168390393_lowres

Get to Know the BYU Football Newcomers

BYU will add around 25 new scholarship players to the 2021 roster.

USATSI_16157005_168390393_lowres

Social Media Recap: Zach Wilson at Jets OTA's

Checking in on Zach Wilson as OTA's

tyler allgeier

SP+ Predicts the 2021 BYU Football Schedule

SP+ evaluates the 2021 BYU Football schedule.

kalani sitake vs utah

BYU Football: Recruiting Storylines During the Recruiting Open Period

For the first time since March 2020, the recruiting dead period is over.

All Royal Gunner Romney

National Opinions Vary on the 2021 BYU Cougars

Making sense of the varying opinions of the 2021 BYU Cougars.

Alex Barcello vs UCLA NCAA tournament

Alex Barcello to Return to BYU for Extra Year of Eligibility