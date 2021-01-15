Updated BYU Basketball NCAA Tournament Odds

BYU traveled to St Mary's on Thursday night and won a defensive battle with major tournament implications. For only the second time in program history, BYU left Moraga with a victory. Now, BYU is 10-3 with quality wins over San Diego State, St. John's, St. Mary's, and Utah State. Prior to the game, ESPN's Joe Lunardi had BYU among the "First Four Out." In other words, BYU was just on the outside looking in at the NCAA tournament. Now, Lunardi has BYU as a #12 seed that would play Stanford in a play-in game.

Team Rankings, a site that "runs thousands of computer simulations of the college basketball season" gives BYU an 82.5% chance to make the NCAA tournament. That is up from 69.4% prior to the Cougars' win in Moraga.

BYU is up from #42 to #35 in the NCAA NET rankings. The NET rankings are the NCAA's "primary sorting tool for evaluating teams." The NET metric splits teams into four quadrants. Then it looks at each team's record against those four quads. Here is BYU's record against the four different quads:

Quadrant BYU's Record Quad 1 (Best) 3-3 Quad 2 0-0 Quad 3 3-0 Quad 4 (Worst) 3-0

