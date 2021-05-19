Updated Look at the 2021-2022 BYU Basketball Roster

After landing Te'Jon Lucas from the transfer portal, the 2021-2022 BYU basketball roster is starting to take shape. Let's take an early look at the BYU basketball roster for next season.

Returning Players

#25 Gavin Baxter

#0 Hunter Erickson

#5 Gideon George

#42 Richard Harward

#20 Spencer Johnson

#21 Trevin Knell

#33 Caleb Lohner

#15 Cameron Pearson

#24 Townsend Tripple

#2 Brandon Warr

BYU has some young talent returning next season, namely Caleb Lohner, Gideon George, and Gavin Baxter if he can get healthy. However, this group was lacking ball handlers and shot creators. That is why the news of Te'Jon Lucas' commitment is so important.

Incoming Signees

Fousseyni Traore (F)

Atiki Ally Atiki (C, not officially signed yet)

Nate Hansen (PG)

Trey Stewart (G)

Atiki Ally Atiki has the potential to be a very good player for BYU, but he might need a few years to develop. Traore is in a similar situation - high ceiling but he might need some time to develop. Nate Hansen will be returning home from a mission. Trey Stewart is an athletic guard who was a late addition to the 2019 class, he returned home from his mission today.

Incoming Transfers

Te'Jon Lucas (G)

Lucas is an experienced player that averaged 14.9 points per game, 5.6 assists per game, and 4.6 rebounds per game for Milwaukee last season. He was one of only five players in the country last year to average more than 14.0 points per game, more than 5.0 assists per game, and more than 4.5 rebounds per game.

BYU still has at least one scholarship and potentially two scholarships available for next season - they are not done recruiting the transfer portal. BYU will try to find a replacement for Matt Haarms over the coming weeks.

Pending Decisions

#13 Alex Barcello

Matt Haarms will not return to BYU for another season, those were his plans from the beginning. Neither will Brandon Averette who joined the Dallas Heat, an EBA team. Until he announces his decision, Alex Barcello is still BYU's most important recruiting target this offseason.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI