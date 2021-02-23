NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Updated NCAA Tournament Projections for BYU Basketball

BYU ranged from an #7 seed to a #9 seed in the latest NCAA tournament projections.
BYU dominated two consecutive WCC games last week to improve to 17-5 on the season. In the latest NCAA tournament projections, the Cougars inched forward across the board. Below are the updated NCAA tournament projections for BYU.

ESPN Joe Lunardi

Lunardi has BYU penciled in as a #7 seed in his latest bracketology, up from an #8 seed the week before. In Lunardi's projections, the Cougars would face #10 Louisville for an opportunity to play either #2 Villanova or #15 Siena in the second round.

According to Lunardi, BYU has at least 80% chance to make the NCAA tournament. The Cougars dropped below the 80% threshold a few weeks ago when they lost to Pepperdine.

CBS Jerry Palm

Jerry Palm put BYU as a #8 seed in his latest projections - up from a #9 seed last week. He has BYU facing #9 UConn in the first round for an opportunity to play ( most likely) #1 Michigan.

Fox College Hoops

Fox College Hoops has BYU as a #9 seed. The Cougars would face #8 Florida for an opportunity to play the winner of #1 Michigan and #16 Sam Houston State.

Andy Katz

Andy Katz put BYU as a #8 seed. He has BYU facing #9 Loyola Chicago in the first round for an opportunity to play ( most likely) #1 Michigan.

