With the 2020 season officially in the books, the attention of NFL fans everywhere turns to the NFL Draft. If Zach Wilson is selected before the fifth overall pick, he will become the highest NFL Draft pick in BYU history. Below are updated NFL Draft Projections for Zach Wilson.

Zach Wilson (1) completes a pass to Tyler Allgeier (25) against Houston.

NFL.com

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: Carolina Panthers via New York Jets

Commentary: "Head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur might believe Sam Darnold can rebound in a new system, just like Ryan Tannehill did when the Dolphins dealt the veteran to the Titans. If that's the case, the Jets should trade out of the No. 2 pick and get maximum value in return.

For the Panthers, Wilson could be the playmaker at quarterback they need to take the offense to the next level. Carolina will likely have to give up its first-, third-, and fourth-round selections this year along with a first- and third-rounder in 2022, but Matt Rhule and new GM Scott Fitterer will have their guy.."

CBS Sports

CBS Analyst Chris Trapasso:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

CBS Analyst Josh Edwards:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

CBS Analyst Ryan Wilson:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "The Jets have to decide where their future lies at quarterback; they can stay put and stick with Sam Darnold, trade down and get a QB later in the draft, or trade down and accumulate picks to give Darnold more weapons. If New York goes QB here, no player did more for their draft stock in 2020 than Zach Wilson."

Pro Football Focus

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "'The only way I’d go Fields over Wilson is if I had an offensive coordinator who needed a rushing threat at the quarterback position. Otherwise, Fields' issues with holding onto the ball combined with Wilson’s elite off-platform ability and arm talent ultimately gives the BYU quarterback the nod.'

PFF’s Seth Galina also praised Wilson in his article comparing the former Cougars quarterback to another significant pre-draft riser in Joe Burrow, calling out Wilson’s notable arm talent as a key separator between the two prospects. And no quarterback in college football has a higher grade than Wilson in 2020.

While some Jets fans are encouraged by what Sam Darnold has shown in flashes throughout his three-year NFL career, the former USC standout simply hasn’t shown enough to warrant passing on a talent like Wilson at No. 2 overall."

SI NFL Draft Bible

Round: 1

Pick: 9

Team: Denver Broncos

Commentary: "We have all heard this song and dance ever since Peyton Manning retired. Now that John Elway is out as the general manager, it is time to ring the bell again with another signal-caller, this time with the electrifying Wilson. Current starter Drew Lock doesn’t seem to be the answer. He may receive one more year behind center but he will likely be cut or traded with the start of the Wilson era. The Broncos have plenty of weapons to surround Wilson with and hopefully end the quarterback carousel in Denver."

ESPN - Mel Kiper

Round: 1

Pick: 4

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Commentary: "It's time for the Falcons to think long term on offense under new general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith. Quarterback Matt Ryan turns 36 this summer. Wide receiver Julio Jones will be 32 next month. Center Alex Mack is 35 and a free agent. They can build around Wilson, who had a phenomenal season for the Cougars, throwing 33 touchdown passes and only three picks, and give him at least a year to learn from Ryan and adjust to the NFL. I thought about Justin Fields here, too, but I'm giving a slight edge to Wilson for now. If Atlanta doesn't go with a quarterback, I'd expect a defender to be the target."

NBC Sports

Round: 1

Pick: 9

Team: Denver Broncos

Commentary: "In a world that critiques impatiently with a "what have you done for me lately" mindset, Denver's assessment of incumbent quarterback, Drew Lock may be significantly unfavorable. Lock regressed this past season completing passes below 60 percent (57.3) and tossing one more touchdown than interception (16 / 15). More importantly and just as troubling, he only won four of the 13 games he started this season. On the other hand, Wilson's 2020 season (73.5 completion percentage / 11.0 yards per pass attempt / 33 passing scores to three interceptions) makes him an intriguing alternative to Lock's declining productivity."

Pro Football Network

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "The Jets are a tough team to read right now. It makes sense that they would look to go quarterback given the fact that a new coaching regime is coming in. However, they have a bevy of other needs, and Joe Douglas has spoken about his confidence in Sam Darnold before.

Nevertheless, in this 4-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft, the Jets do take a quarterback, BYU’s Zach Wilson. With dazzling throws on the run and a phenomenal 2020 season, Wilson is sitting firmly as the “QB2” on many draft boards throughout the league. With Wilson aboard, the Jets can use their plentiful draft capital to build around him and construct a competitive team."

Tankathon

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets