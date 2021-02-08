BYU's Zach Wilson (1) against Western Kentucky on Halloween.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are Super Bowl champions. With the 2020 season officially in the books, the attention of NFL fans everywhere turns to the NFL Draft. In the most recent and relevant NFL mock drafts, BYU's Zach Wilson is a consensus top-five pick. Below are updated NFL Draft Projections for Zach Wilson.

NFL.com

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "If the Jets don't love a quarterback in this spot, it will make sense to see if there are any takers for a trade. If there aren't, starting over at QB would make sense. Wilson has significant arm talent."

CBS Sports

CBS Analyst Chris Trapasso:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

CBS Analyst Josh Edwards:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

CBS Analyst Ryan Wilson:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Pro Football Focus

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "Until the Jets come out and tell us otherwise, you can’t convince me this won’t be the pick. Sure, you could roll the dice with Sam Darnold, but then you’ll have to pay him immediately afterward. Four cheap years with Wilson could quickly put the Jets in Super Bowl contention."

SI NFL Draft Bible

Round: 1

Pick: 4

Team: Denver Broncos via Atlanta Falcons

Commentary: "With the Broncos on the outside looking in at the quarterback sweepstakes in the 2021 NFL Draft, they have to get aggressive early to bring in the future at the position. Let’s face it; it will cost you to move up and get a quarterback. With the talent they have on both sides of the football, it is growingly apparent that Drew Lock’s inconsistencies are holding them back from taking that next step.

Despite the Matthew Stafford trade, the Falcons have made it clear that they aren’t jumping ship and looking to move Matt Ryan and believe they are wanting to give this core one more shot under Arthur Smith. With a new regime in Atlanta, that front office is going to have to re-tool this offense to fit Smith’s power run scheme while bringing more talent on the defensive side of the football. With this deal, they are still in a position to take an impact player in the first round, while providing more opportunity to build around the new scheme later in the draft.

BYU scrambler Wilson is just the quarterback needed in Denver. With his ability to work off-script as well as having the arm strength to threaten all levels of the field, this could make for a fun offense with Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler for years to come. The stabilizing quarterback play Wilson can bring might be just what the Broncos need to start competing in, what looks like, one of the better divisions in the NFL."

ESPN - Mel Kiper

Round: 1

Pick: 4

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Commentary: "It's time for the Falcons to think long term on offense under new general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith. Quarterback Matt Ryan turns 36 this summer. Wide receiver Julio Jones will be 32 next month. Center Alex Mack is 35 and a free agent. They can build around Wilson, who had a phenomenal season for the Cougars, throwing 33 touchdown passes and only three picks, and give him at least a year to learn from Ryan and adjust to the NFL. I thought about Justin Fields here, too, but I'm giving a slight edge to Wilson for now. If Atlanta doesn't go with a quarterback, I'd expect a defender to be the target."

NBC Sports

Round: 1

Pick:

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "The draft starts with the second pick. We've known all along that whoever had the first pick was going to take Trevor Lawrence. This is where things get tricky.

Robert Saleh has said all the right things when it comes to Sam Darnold. Maybe he really does believe Darnold still can be a franchise QB. Or maybe he's just keeping his price tag high for a possible trade. Wilson played in a wide-open BYU offense, but one that had Kyle Shanahan concepts. With Mike LaFleur in New York, he could want his own guy and believe Wilson can be a star in the Big Apple. Wilson plays backyard football at times, but can make all the throws and is a weapon with his legs. Everything changes depending on what the Jets do."

Pro Football Network

Round: 1

Pick: 4

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Commentary: "Speaking of slinging it, Zach Wilson will not be slinging it in 2021. The Falcons are entangled with long-time franchise quarterback Matt Ryan on a contract. However, selecting Wilson in this 2021 2-round NFL mock draft offers hope for the future of the franchise past Ryan.

Also, a new regime can spend their first year grooming the young signal-caller while building the rest of the roster back up. Wilson’s arm is silly. He provides effortless velocity and distance with a flick of the wrist. Some of his ball placement into impossibly tight throwing windows can boggle the mind. However, although he’s a fine athlete, he’s not the same caliber as Fields."

Bleacher Report

Round: 1

Pick: 4

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Commentary: "According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan "is not going anywhere" and the team hasn't had any trade conversations with other teams for its star signal-caller. Ryan should be the Falcons' starting quarterback in 2021. It's beyond that point that new general manager Terry Fontenot must consider his options. Ryan turns 36 before the start of the upcoming campaign. In 2022 and 2023, the veteran carries salary-cap hits of $41.7 and $36.6 million, respectively, per Spotrac. The dead money contained in the quarterback's contract drops significantly in the coming years. Atlanta is talented enough not to be picking among the top four again next year, so the chance to land a long-term answer at quarterback must be enticing. BYU's Zach Wilson is 21 years old with arguably the most exciting natural arm talent in the class."