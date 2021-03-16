Updated NFL Mock Draft Projections for Zach Wilson

If Zach Wilson is selected before the fifth overall pick, he will become the highest NFL Draft pick in BYU history. In the most recent and relevant mock drafts, Wilson was the consensus second overall pick. Below are updated NFL Draft Projections for Zach Wilson.

NBC

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "Draft analysts all over the place love Wilson's combination of athleticism and arm strength, and in the end the Jets can't help themselves. Sam Darnold takes an L and Wilson becomes the face of the Jets' franchise after their Deshaun Watson pursuit goes for naught."

CBS Sports

CBS Analyst Pete Prisco:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: Carolina Panthers

CBS Analyst Chris Trapasso:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

CBS Analyst Josh Edwards:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

CBS Analyst Ryan Wilson:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "We'll reiterate what we've been saying for weeks: The Jets are still weighing what to do with Sam Darnold, according to reports, and we've gone back and forth here -- either Zach Wilson or Penei Sewell -- but whatever happens here starts with Darnold. Wilson is coming off a spectacular 2020 season but New York could also trade down to stockpile picks and players as part of a rebuild that includes their current franchise QB."

Pro Football Focus

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "The only question here should be whether or not Sam Darnold is still on the Jets roster when New York is on the clock with this pick. The one aspect of the situation that no one seems to address when discussing Darnold potentially sticking in New York is that he only has one year left on his rookie deal, so any potential surplus value disappears as soon as the team enters a competitive window in 2022.

It’s not that the 23-year-old can’t improve; it’s just too late at this point. That breakout season should be the sophomore campaign of a fresh face in the Big Apple and not Darnold on an extension after finally showing progress in Year 4.

Wilson earned the top passing grade in the nation for the 2020 season at 95.5, grading above 75.0 in every contest. His 1.0% turnover-worthy play percentage was sixth-best among all quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks despite his 10.9-yard average depth of target."

Pro Football Network

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "Zach Wilson has separated himself from the other quarterbacks in this draft not named Trevor Lawrence. This might seem far-fetched, but could Wilson challenge Lawrence for the first pick overall? Probably not, but in most years, Wilson would go first. His 2020 tape is remarkable."