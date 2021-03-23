Updated NFL Mock Draft Projections for Zach Wilson

If Zach Wilson is selected before the fifth overall pick, he will become the highest NFL Draft pick in BYU history. In the most recent and relevant mock drafts, Wilson dropped as low as the sixth overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers. Below are updated NFL Draft Projections for Zach Wilson.

ESPN - Mel Kiper Jr.

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "I'm down to 50-50 here on the Jets keeping quarterback Sam Darnold. Free agency didn't tip off general manager Joe Douglas' plan; he went out and got much-needed receiving help with Corey Davis and Keelan Cole Sr., but this team needed weapons regardless of who is playing quarterback. We still have a ways to go until Round 1 begins, but this is the scenario in which Douglas gets a second-round pick for Darnold -- maybe from the 49ers, Broncos or Panthers, if my upcoming mock trade doesn't happen -- and the Jets move forward with a new face of their future. Wilson has a superstar ceiling."

NFL.com

Round: 1

Pick: 4

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Commentary: "Matt Ryan 's presence allows the Falcons to add a young quarterback without the pressure of putting him on the field in Year 1."

CBS Sports

CBS Analyst Pete Prisco:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: Carolina Panthers

CBS Analyst Chris Trapasso:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

CBS Analyst Josh Edwards:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

CBS Analyst Ryan Wilson:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "This is the first time in a long time we've had Zach Willson falling out of the No. 2 pick, but he doesn't stay on the board long; the 49ers trade up from No. 12 to get Wilson, who had an outstanding 2020 campaign and improved his draft stock from second-tier draft prospect to top-10 pick."

Pro Football Focus

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "Wilson’s fit in Mike LaFleur’s offense is seemingly too perfect. No one in the country posted a higher grade off play action last year, and it wasn’t even close. Wilson’s 96.5 passing grade on such passes was a far cry from the next best in the draft class — Alabama's Mac Jones at 92.9."

Pro Football Network

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "BYU’s Zach Wilson has seen a similar meteoric rise on draft boards as Joe Burrow did in 2020. Earlier this month, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic helped cement Wilson in the upper echelon of QB prospects by reporting that some college coaches called his talent “freaky” before comparing him to the likes of Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes."