Updated NFL Mock Draft Projections for Zach Wilson

Wilson ranged from the #2 overall pick to the #6 overall pick in the most recent NFL mock drafts.

If Zach Wilson is selected before the fifth overall pick, he will become the highest NFL Draft pick in BYU history. Below are updated NFL Draft Projections for Zach Wilson.

NFL.com

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "The Jets have a lot of options here, but I think the decision ultimately comes down to Wilson versus Sam Darnold. With a new head coach, they decide to start fresh at quarterback."

CBS Sports

CBS Analyst Chris Trapasso:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

CBS Analyst Josh Edwards:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

CBS Analyst Ryan Wilson:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "We still don't know what the Jets have planned for Sam Darnold; perhaps they trade down for another QB, or trade down with designs on keeping Darnold and surrounding him with better players. For now we'll continue to have them taking Wilson here."

Pro Football Focus

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "'There is no reason to be concerned about the cupcake schedule Wilson faced in 2020 — the BYU quarterback made NFL-level throws at an incredible rate every time he stepped on the field.

His combination of accuracy, arm talent and ability to make off-platform throws is truly special. Just 13.6% of Wilson’s throws beyond the line of scrimmage were deemed uncatchable this past season, the lowest rate in the FBS. His passing grade on tight-window passes also led all quarterbacks, and it wasn’t particularly close.

Wilson earned a 90.0-plus passing grade in over half of his games in 2020, leading him to the highest single-season passing grade of the PFF College era (95.5). There will likely be a learning curve, as is the case for most rookies, but we have confidence in Wilson being a quality franchise quarterback prospect."

USA Today

Round: 1

Pick: 4

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Commentary: "He's been steadily rising and could be the Jets' choice at No. 2 if they decide against chasing Watson or keeping Darnold. Wilson, who has exceptional arm talent, blossomed as a junior, completing 73.5% of his passes, 33 going for TDs with just three picked off. A solid athlete, he also ran for 10 scores. Matt Ryan is still playing at a high level in Atlanta. But he'll be 36 in May, and this may be the new regime's best shot at getting a worthy successor."

NBC Sports

Round: 1

Pick: 6

Team: Philadelphia Ealges

Commentary: "Is Jalen Hurts the guy? It's not set in stone just yet. The quarterback board falls to the Eagles at No. 6, and they get their pick of the non-Lawrence options. Howie Roseman opts for the high upside pick of Zach Wilson, the intriguing BYU riser who threw just three interceptions in 2020 and has received favorable comparisons this past week to the current best in the game, Patrick Mahomes. And we get a fun storyline: with Roseman choosing Wilson over Ohio State's Justin Fields, let's see if the general manager made the right decision, or if his recent draft woes continue."

Pro Football Network

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "Much like the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Jets also control their destiny in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. They might receive trade offers for the No. 2 pick, but as long as they don’t see a chance at redemption with Sam Darnold, they’ll stay put and draft a quarterback. In this 3-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft, Zach Wilson is the selection.

Current trends depict Zach Wilson as QB2 over Justin Fields. While this isn’t a consensus opinion, it has plenty of merit. Although Wilson doesn’t quite have the top-tier athleticism or arm strength of Fields, he’s confident, electric, and effortlessly natural off-script. Wilson’s instincts for off-platform playmaking are second to none, and that natural ability will go a long way in April."

Bleacher Report

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "An argument can easily be made that the New York Jets should keep 23-year-old quarterback Sam Darnold for one more year and use their salary-cap space and draft capital to bolster the 2018 first-round pick's supporting cast. In that case, taking blue-chip Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell would be the obvious move.

But Jets general manager Joe Douglas didn't draft Darnold, and the new coaching staff led by Robert Saleh and Mike LaFleur has no connection to him either. They won't likely want to inherit the league's lowest-rated passer from 2020 and won't want to give up on an opportunity to add a quarterback like Wilson or Fields.

I wouldn't knock them for taking either prospect in the crapshoot that is Round 1, but Wilson's ceiling is higher. He has a far better arm than Fields and does a lot that resembles Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray's games.

In this day and age, that's hard to ignore.

Throw in the stigma attached to Ohio State quarterback prospects and the school's scheme in general, and Wilson looks like the more likely pick in the No. 2 spot.