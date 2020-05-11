Video: BYU Football's Independent Schedule Attracted Micah Harper to BYU

I had a chance to catch up with Micah Harper who signed with BYU as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Harper signed as a Defensive Back out of Arizona, but he played all over the field in high school. Harper turned down offers from Syracuse, San Diego State, and Air Force among others to sign with BYU.

Prior to being contacted by BYU's coaching staff, Harper knew BYU was an independent school. He also knew about BYU's rich tradition of NFL Quarterbacks, a Heisman trophy winner, and he even cited BYU's national championship in 1984.

Harper likes that BYU's independent schedule allows them to "play every conference around the nation. I like that they play the PAC-12 because that's close to home." Harper isn't shy about his NFL aspirations. He likes that BYU competes against east-coast teams because "it gives [him] a better resume to get NFL looks."

Harper said that he chose BYU because they had "everything [he] wanted. Being a faith-based school, high academics, an NFL pipeline, and big-time football." Harper is a goal-oriented individual with high expectations for his first year in Provo. He hopes to "start as a True Freshman and make the All-American first team."

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI