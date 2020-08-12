VIDEO: Fall Camp Continues Amidst Scheduling Uncertainties

CougsDaily
BYU Football continues fall camp as conferences around the country decide the fate of college football in the Fall. Two Power 5 conference - the Pac-12 and the Big Ten - have announced that they will not have college football this fall, while the Big Twelve announced that they are still planning on a football season this fall. Catch the best of BYU fall camp here. 

While BYU has not announced he cancellation of a fall sports season, they are continuing to prepare for whatever may come. Catch some of the highlights from a fall camp without media access here: 

