VIDEO: Navy’s Most Recent Week of Fall Camp

The United States Naval Academy Midshipmen recently wrapped up their third week of Fall camp as they prepare for kickoff against BYU ten days from now.

Senior Slot Back – Myles Fells – described the dynamic of the Navy culture coming into the final week of camp. “It’s hard work,” he said. “It’s selfless, it’s what do I have to do for the guy next to me?”

The Midshipmen’s greatest playmaker, junior Fullback Jamale Carothers claims, is their ability to persevere. “Everything is fluid, changing daily,” Carothers said. “We don’t know when certain things are going to happen but we know when we get out on that field that we are going to play as hard as we can and do the best we can for our teammates.”

Navy Offensive Coordinator – Ivin Jasper – explained that his offense is working hard to take care of the football and understand where every man on the field is supposed to be during any given play.

The Cougars will go head to head with the Midshipmen next week in a historic clash between Latter-day Saint head coaches Kalani Sitake and Ken Niumatalolo.

Catch the highlights from the third week of fall camp here: Navy Football Week 3 Camp Highlights.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU

Instagram - @BYU_SI