Watch: BYU-Texas State Highlights

BYU dominated another opponent beating Texas State 52-14. BYU is now 6-0 this season. Here is a summary of the good and the bad from BYU's victory over Texas State.

The good

BYU trailed 7-0 when BYU's offense took the field for the first time. The offense put together a nearly perfect drive to tie the game at seven a piece.

BYU’s defense settled down after the first drive and adjusted to Texas State's unique scheme. They would keep Texas State out of the endzone for the rest of the half.

BYU’s offense was unstoppable on their first three drives - the Cougars scored on three long touchdown drives.

Freshman wide receiver Keanu Hill made a big impact in the first half. Newcomers Kody Epps and Miles Davis also saw significant reps.

Isaac Rex made a great catch over a smaller defensive back for a touchdown. Zach Wilson put the ball where only Rex could catch it.

Quick shoutout to Payton Wilgar. On one particular play, Wilgar blew up a RB in pass pro to disrupted the play. Not many people noticed, but it was a great individual effort by Wilgar.

BYU welcomed back multiple players from injury. Tristen Hoge played for the first time since Navy. Sione Finau carried the ball five times for 21 yards. Hank Tuipulotu had his first career reception after suffering two torn ACL injuries earlier in his career.

The BYU defense made a great defensive stand when BYU turned the ball over on their own 10 yard line. Texas State gained only four yards on four downs.

Zach Wilson made one of the most incredible throws that you will see from a college quarterback to Dax Milne. According to ESPN, the ball traveled 62.5 yards in the air. Milne took a bow after the play:

BYU scored 42 unanswered points after Zach Wilson threw another TD pass to Isaac Rex.

Isaiah Kaufusi intercepted a Brady McBride and took it back for six. Kaufusi displayed excellent athleticism on the interception. Jared Kapisi also had a nice interception in the second half.

BYU's offense moved the ball at will throughout the night. They were balanced passing for 352 yards and running for 228 yards.

The bad

The first Texas State drive. The Bobcats marched down the field using a strange formation in which their offensive tackles lined up on the outside. The formation caught BYU off guard and they moved the ball down the field. Texas State eventually scored when a tipped pass found its way into the hands of a Texas State receiver on third and long. Truly one of the strangest drives I've ever seen.

BYU turned over the ball in their own territory. From my angle, it was a little unclear whether it was a bad snap or a mishandled snap. Either way, Texas State go the ball at BYU's 10 yard line.