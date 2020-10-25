SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

Watch: BYU-Texas State Highlights

Casey Lundquist

BYU dominated another opponent beating Texas State 52-14. BYU is now 6-0 this season. Here is a summary of the good and the bad from BYU's victory over Texas State.

The good

BYU trailed 7-0 when BYU's offense took the field for the first time. The offense put together a nearly perfect drive to tie the game at seven a piece.

BYU’s defense settled down after the first drive and adjusted to Texas State's unique scheme. They would keep Texas State out of the endzone for the rest of the half.

BYU’s offense was unstoppable on their first three drives - the Cougars scored on three long touchdown drives.

Freshman wide receiver Keanu Hill made a big impact in the first half. Newcomers Kody Epps and Miles Davis also saw significant reps.

Isaac Rex made a great catch over a smaller defensive back for a touchdown. Zach Wilson put the ball where only Rex could catch it.

Quick shoutout to Payton Wilgar. On one particular play, Wilgar blew up a RB in pass pro to disrupted the play. Not many people noticed, but it was a great individual effort by Wilgar.

BYU welcomed back multiple players from injury. Tristen Hoge played for the first time since Navy. Sione Finau carried the ball five times for 21 yards. Hank Tuipulotu had his first career reception after suffering two torn ACL injuries earlier in his career.

The BYU defense made a great defensive stand when BYU turned the ball over on their own 10 yard line. Texas State gained only four yards on four downs.

Zach Wilson made one of the most incredible throws that you will see from a college quarterback to Dax Milne. According to ESPN, the ball traveled 62.5 yards in the air. Milne took a bow after the play:

BYU scored 42 unanswered points after Zach Wilson threw another TD pass to Isaac Rex.

Isaiah Kaufusi intercepted a Brady McBride and took it back for six. Kaufusi displayed excellent athleticism on the interception. Jared Kapisi also had a nice interception in the second half.

BYU's offense moved the ball at will throughout the night. They were balanced passing for 352 yards and running for 228 yards.

The bad

The first Texas State drive. The Bobcats marched down the field using a strange formation in which their offensive tackles lined up on the outside. The formation caught BYU off guard and they moved the ball down the field. Texas State eventually scored when a tipped pass found its way into the hands of a Texas State receiver on third and long. Truly one of the strangest drives I've ever seen.

BYU turned over the ball in their own territory. From my angle, it was a little unclear whether it was a bad snap or a mishandled snap. Either way, Texas State go the ball at BYU's 10 yard line.

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ESPN FPI Predictions on the 2020 BYU Football Season After 6-0 Start

ESPN FPI currently gives BYU a 44% chance to go undefeated.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Texas State Preview

Previewing BYU-Texas State on Saturday night.

Joe Wheat

by

Casey Lundquist

The Good & The Bad: BYU vs Texas State

BYU dominated Texas State to improve to 6-0 on the season.

Casey Lundquist

Staff Predictions: BYU-Texas State

Score predictions and bold predictions for BYU-Texas State

Casey Lundquist

How to Watch BYU Football Opponents on Saturday

For the first time this season, every 2020 BYU opponent will take the field on Saturday.

Casey Lundquist

How BYU Football Can Make Moves in AP Poll: Week Eight

A look at the teams that surround BYU in the AP poll.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Watch: Parents Surprise Kids with Trip to BYU Football Game

One family is traveling from Omaha to Provo to attend BYU-Texas State on Saturday.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Extends Offer to Four Star OL George Maile

George Maile is a 2022 OL out of Bingham with offers from a variety of P5 schools.

Casey Lundquist

Can Zach Wilson actually beat Trevor Lawrence to the Heisman House?

What is it that makes Zach Wilson such a prominent Heisman Trophy contender and can he actually give Clemson's Trevor Lawrence a run for his money?

Max Clark

BYU Football Recruits Weigh in on their Favorite BYU Uniforms

BYU fans care about uniforms - recruits do as well.

Casey Lundquist