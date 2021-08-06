Publish date: Watch: Highlights from the First Day of Fall Camp

BYU kicked off fall camp on Thursday. In the video above, you can watch a few highlights from the first day of fall camp. The video clips are annotated (or will be annotated in the next 30 minutes) below.

BYU will resume fall camp on Friday. The next media availability will be on Monday.

Credit: BYU Photo

0:07 Wide receivers #18 Gunner Romney, #27 Chase Roberts, #2 Neil Pau'u, #1 Keanu Hill, and #12 Puka Nacua run drills

00:20 #16 Baylor Romney throws to #1 Keanu Hill

00:25 #3 Jaren Hall throws to #45 Samson Nacua

00:45 #17 Jacob Conover throws to #85 Brayden Cosper who extends to make a catch over the middle

00:51 #10 Sol-Jay Maiava throws a pass intended for #2 Neil Pau'u, his pass is intercepted by #31 Max Tooley

00:57 #4 Caleb Christensen extends to make an interception

01:07 #3 Jaren Hall hands off to #4 Lopini Katoa

01:13 #3 Jaren Hall completes a pass over the middle to #2 Neil Pau'u. Pau'u was defended by #4 Caleb Christensen and #31 Max Tooley

01:20 #17 Jacob Conover completes a pass to #32 Dallin Holker

01:25 #17 Jacob Conover scrambles to his right and finds #89 Kade Moore over the middle

01:31 #10 Sol-Jay Maiava completes a pass to #2 Neil Pau'u

01:37 #16 Baylor Romney completes a pass to #2 Neil Pau'u who makes a sliding grab

01:41 #15 Jaylon Vickers breaks up a pass attempt, the pass was intended for #89 Kade Moore