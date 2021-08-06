Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Watch: Highlights from the First Day of Fall Camp

Author:

BYU kicked off fall camp on Thursday. In the video above, you can watch a few highlights from the first day of fall camp. The video clips are annotated (or will be annotated in the next 30 minutes) below.

BYU will resume fall camp on Friday. The next media availability will be on Monday.

Uriah Leiataua

0:07 Wide receivers #18 Gunner Romney, #27 Chase Roberts, #2 Neil Pau'u, #1 Keanu Hill, and #12 Puka Nacua run drills

00:20 #16 Baylor Romney throws to #1 Keanu Hill

00:25 #3 Jaren Hall throws to #45 Samson Nacua

00:45 #17 Jacob Conover throws to #85 Brayden Cosper who extends to make a catch over the middle

00:51 #10 Sol-Jay Maiava throws a pass intended for #2 Neil Pau'u, his pass is intercepted by #31 Max Tooley

00:57 #4 Caleb Christensen extends to make an interception

01:07 #3 Jaren Hall hands off to #4 Lopini Katoa 

01:13 #3 Jaren Hall completes a pass over the middle to #2 Neil Pau'u. Pau'u was defended by #4 Caleb Christensen and #31 Max Tooley

01:20 #17 Jacob Conover completes a pass to #32 Dallin Holker

01:25 #17 Jacob Conover scrambles to his right and finds #89 Kade Moore over the middle

01:25 #17 Jacob Conover scrambles to his right and finds #89 Kade Moore over the middle

01:31 #10 Sol-Jay Maiava completes a pass to #2 Neil Pau'u

01:37 #16 Baylor Romney completes a pass to #2 Neil Pau'u who makes a sliding grab

01:41 #15 Jaylon Vickers breaks up a pass attempt, the pass was intended for #89 Kade Moore

Uriah Leiataua

Watch: Highlights from the First Day of Fall Camp

Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU football field

Number Changes on the 2021 BYU Football Roster

Which players will rep a new number in 2021?

kalani sitake

Newcomers on the 2021 BYU Football Roster

The names and numbers of the newcomers on the 2021 roster

USATSI_15351669_168390393_lowres

Five Things to Watch for on the First Day of Fall Camp

Getting you ready for the first practice of 2021 fall camp

Dax Milne vs North Alabama

How a Player-Led Culture will Influence BYU Uniforms in 2021 and Beyond

How an emphasis on player experience has changed the way BYU manages its equipment operations

Masen Wake All Royal Headshot

BYU Announces Uniform Combination for Opener Against Arizona

BYU will sport one its new uniform combinations in the season opener in Las Vegas

kalani sitake

BYU Football: Previewing the Fall Camp Position Battles

Previewing the position battles that need to be sorted out during training camp

USATSI_15049097_168390393_lowres

BYU Extends Official Offers to the Class of 2022

On August 1st, BYU could extend official scholarship offers to the class of 2022