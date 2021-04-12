Watch: Highlights of Puka Nacua and Samson Nacua

After Puka Nacua and Samson Nacua entered the transfer portal last month, they quickly committed to the school down the street from where they grew up - BYU. Samson, who prepped at Timpview, is a transfer from Utah and Puka, who prepped at Orem, is a transfer from Washington. The two Nacua brothers will compete for playing time right away assuming they are eligible to play this season. Samson will be eligible as a graduate transfer, and Puka will be eligible if the NCAA passes a one-time transfer exception this season. Most reports have indicated that the NCAA will likely pass the one-time transfer exception for this season which would make Puka eligible immediately.

So what is BYU getting in Puka and Samson Nacua? Samson is more seasoned and he will bring a veteran presence to the wide receiver room. Samson will be a reliable target for whichever quarterback wins the starting job. Puka is arguably the best receiver to ever play high school football in the state of Utah. If he signed with BYU out of high school, he would be the highest-rated WR recruit in BYU history.

Highlights of individual players at the college level can be hard to come by, so we've compiled a few different highlights of the two Nacua brothers on Twitter. You can check out their highlights below:

Puka Nacua

Bonus: If you didn't see Puka's recent interview on BYU Sports Nation, you should check it out below.

Double bonus: If you haven't watched Puka's highlights at Orem High School, do yourself a favor and check them out below.

Samson Nacua

