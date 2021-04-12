NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Watch: Highlights of Puka Nacua and Samson Nacua

Check out highlights from BYU's newest wide receivers.
Author:
USATSI_13759265_168390393_lowres

After Puka Nacua and Samson Nacua entered the transfer portal last month, they quickly committed to the school down the street from where they grew up - BYU. Samson, who prepped at Timpview, is a transfer from Utah and Puka, who prepped at Orem, is a transfer from Washington. The two Nacua brothers will compete for playing time right away assuming they are eligible to play this season. Samson will be eligible as a graduate transfer, and Puka will be eligible if the NCAA passes a one-time transfer exception this season. Most reports have indicated that the NCAA will likely pass the one-time transfer exception for this season which would make Puka eligible immediately. 

So what is BYU getting in Puka and Samson Nacua? Samson is more seasoned and he will bring a veteran presence to the wide receiver room. Samson will be a reliable target for whichever quarterback wins the starting job. Puka is arguably the best receiver to ever play high school football in the state of Utah. If he signed with BYU out of high school, he would be the highest-rated WR recruit in BYU history.

Highlights of individual players at the college level can be hard to come by, so we've compiled a few different highlights of the two Nacua brothers on Twitter. You can check out their highlights below:

Puka Nacua 

Bonus: If you didn't see Puka's recent interview on BYU Sports Nation, you should check it out below.

Double bonus: If you haven't watched Puka's highlights at Orem High School, do yourself a favor and check them out below.

Samson Nacua

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

USATSI_13759265_168390393_lowres

Watch: Highlights of Puka Nacua and Samson Nacua

Check out highlights from BYU's newest wide receivers.

NFL_Draft__impact_on_recruiting-606b483d48e3285346387a71_Apr_10_2021_15_16_21

How Multiple NFL Draft Picks will Boost BYU's Recruiting

Former UCLA head coach Jim Mora weighs in on how multiple NFL Draft picks will help BYU on the recruiting trail.

USATSI_15630313_168390393_lowres

BYU Basketball Makes the Cut for Washington Transfer Erik Stevenson

Stevenson has played at two different schools during this college career.

USATSI_15015518_168390393_lowres (5)

Field Yates: Zach Wilson is 'Most Exciting Playmaker at the QB Position in the Draft'

Field Yates is an NFL insider for ESPN.

byu-football-defensive-coordinator-ilaisa-tuiaki

BYU Maintaining Contact with Victory Vaka

Victory Vaka is a 2021 defensive lineman out of California.

IMG_2035

BYU Target Braxton Fely Updates His Recruitment

Fely is a defensive lineman out of Timpview High School.

BYU Football Dax Milne vs Utah

Ranking Every Game on the 2021 BYU Football Schedule

Ranking our favorite games on the 2021 BYU football schedule.

Zayne Anderson Lavell Edwards Stadium

BYU Football to Upgrade Video Boards, LED Ribbon Boards at Lavell Edwards Stadium

NU SKIN will fund new scoreboards, LED ribbon boards, and a new sound system.