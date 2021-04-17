Watch: Highlights of the 2021 BYU Basketball Signing Class

BYU basketball signed three prospects as part of the 2021 signing class. You can check out their highlights in this article.

Jake Wahlin

Jake Wahlin, listed at 6'8 195 lbs., committed to the Cougars over Arizona State, San Diego State, and New Mexico among others. Wahlin preps at Timpview High School just down the road from BYU's campus. I sat down with Jake to discuss his commitment to BYU when he committed months ago, you can check out that video at the top of this article.

Fousseyni Traore

Fousseyni Traore, listed at 6'7 235 lbs., preps at Wasatch Academy. According to his Wasatch Academy profile, Traore is from West Africa and averaged 9.2 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game in 2020.Traore doesn't have a hudl or YouTube highlight video. Here are a few clips I found on Twitter:

Atiki Ally Atiki

On Friday, BYU signed Atiki Ally Atiki from Tanzania. Atiki committed to BYU in February over the likes of Oklahoma, and San Diego State. Atiki moved from Tanzania to Canada in November of 2018 to finish high school at the London Basketball Academy. According to JUCO advocate (the group responsible for finding Atiki in Tanzania), he would travel 45 minutes to train on a concrete basketball court in Tanzania.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI