SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

Watch: Parents Surprise Kids with Trip to BYU Football Game

Casey Lundquist

One family is traveling from Omaha to Provo to attend the BYU-Texas State game on Saturday night. Seth McCune posted a video on his twitter account on Thursday of him and his wife surprising their kids with a trip to Provo to watch BYU's game on Saturday. The kids were surprised to say the least and their reactions were priceless: 

The heartwarming video caught the attention of various BYU fans and members of the BYU football program. BYU Senior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi responded, "Love this energy! See you soon!!"

BYU's on campus recruiting coordinator Jack Damuni also saw the video and tweeted "I will see you all at the game family. LESSGOOOO!!!"

BYU Sports Nation host Spencer Linton was so impressed that he informally nominated the couple for BYU Sports Nation's "Parents of the Year".

Saturday night will represent the first 2020 home game where BYU fans will be allowed to watch in person. Approximately 6,000 fans will be in attendance on Saturday night.

BYU hopes to increase attendance at future home games:

BYU will consider increasing attendance at future home games as the season progresses based on the new state COVID-19 Transmission Index Metrix and the guidance of state and county public health officials. The Cougars currently have five games remaining on the 2020 football schedule, including four home contests with Texas State, Western Kentucky, San Diego State and North Alabama as well as one road game at Boise State.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How BYU Football Can Make Moves in AP Poll: Week Eight

A look at the teams that surround BYU in the AP poll.

Casey Lundquist

by

Winnertakesall

BYU Football Extends Offer to Four Star OL George Maile

George Maile is a 2022 OL out of Bingham with offers from a variety of P5 schools.

Casey Lundquist

Can Zach Wilson actually beat Trevor Lawrence to the Heisman House?

What is it that makes Zach Wilson such a prominent Heisman Trophy contender and can he actually give Clemson's Trevor Lawrence a run for his money?

Max Clark

BYU Football Recruits Weigh in on their Favorite BYU Uniforms

BYU fans care about uniforms - recruits do as well.

Casey Lundquist

How BYU Football Stacks Up in College Football Power Index After 5-0 Start

ESPN's College Football Power Index likes the Cougars.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Makes the Final Four for Logan Fano

Top BYU target Logan Fano released his final four and BYU made the cut.

Casey Lundquist

Relive BYU's 5-0 Start to the 2020 season

Watch highlights from BYU's dominant start to the 2020 season.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Reveals Uniforms Against Texas State

BYU equipment teased the Cougars' uniform combination against Texas State.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Recruit Raider Damuni Reacts to BYU's Victory Over Houston

One of BYU's top targets was in attendance for the BYU-Houston game on Friday.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

How Does Zach Wilson's 2020 Season Compare to Former BYU Greats?

Zach Wilson is having a fantastic season thus far, how does his 2020 campaign compare to prior BYU greats?

Casey Lundquist