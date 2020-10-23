Watch: Parents Surprise Kids with Trip to BYU Football Game

One family is traveling from Omaha to Provo to attend the BYU-Texas State game on Saturday night. Seth McCune posted a video on his twitter account on Thursday of him and his wife surprising their kids with a trip to Provo to watch BYU's game on Saturday. The kids were surprised to say the least and their reactions were priceless:

The heartwarming video caught the attention of various BYU fans and members of the BYU football program. BYU Senior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi responded, "Love this energy! See you soon!!"

BYU's on campus recruiting coordinator Jack Damuni also saw the video and tweeted "I will see you all at the game family. LESSGOOOO!!!"

BYU Sports Nation host Spencer Linton was so impressed that he informally nominated the couple for BYU Sports Nation's "Parents of the Year".

Saturday night will represent the first 2020 home game where BYU fans will be allowed to watch in person. Approximately 6,000 fans will be in attendance on Saturday night.

BYU hopes to increase attendance at future home games:

BYU will consider increasing attendance at future home games as the season progresses based on the new state COVID-19 Transmission Index Metrix and the guidance of state and county public health officials. The Cougars currently have five games remaining on the 2020 football schedule, including four home contests with Texas State, Western Kentucky, San Diego State and North Alabama as well as one road game at Boise State.

