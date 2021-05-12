Week One NFL Schedule: Former BYU Cougars in the NFL

How and when to watch former BYU Cougars in the NFL

The NFL released the schedule for the first week of the 2021 NFL season - the complete schedule will be released later today. As of the time of this article, there are 24 former BYU players in the NFL. Here are the week one games that will feature former Cougars in the NFL.

Cowboys @ Buccaneers - Thursday Sep 9

8:20 PM ET | NBC

Chris Wilcox, who was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will play his first NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys-Buccaneers matchup on Thursday Night Football will also be the first NFL game of the regular season.

Eagles @ Falcons - Sunday Sep 12

1:00 PM ET | Fox

Zac Dawe signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent. If he makes the roster, his first NFL game will be against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jets @ Panthers - Sunday Sep 12

1:00 PM ET | CBS

This game will be perhaps the most anticipated game of the weekend for BYU fans. Zach Wilson, who was taken with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, will make his first start (likely, not official) against the Carolina Panthers. Brady Christensen will also be making his NFL debut for the Panthers - the Panthers selected Christensen in the third round of the NFL Draft. Tristen Hoge also signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent.

The national storylines for this game will be fascinating. The Jets traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Panthers knowing they wanted to draft Zach Wilson in the NFL Draft. Those two quarterbacks could face off for the first time in week one.

49ers @ Lions - Sunday Sep 12

1:00 PM ET | Fox

Four former Cougars will be featured in this game. Fred Warner, who has become the face of the 49ers defense, Kai Nacua, and Corbin Kaufusi will suit up for the 49ers. Jamaal Williams will be playing his first game as a Detroit Lion.

Seahawks @ Colts - Sunday Sep 12

1:00 PM ET | Fox

Isaiah Kaufusi will be the lone BYU representative when the Seahawks take on the Colts. Kaufusi signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent.

Cardinals @ Titans - Sunday Sep 12

1:00 PM ET | CBS

Chandon Herring signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent.

Chargers @ Washington Football Team - Sunday Sep 12

1:00 PM ET | CBS

Michael Davis, who recently signed a three year, $25.2M with the Chargers, has become a staple on the Chargers defense. The Washington Football Team selected former BYU WR Dax Milne in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

Browns @ Chiefs - Sunday Sep 12

4:25 PM ET | CBS

Sione Takitaki will represent BYU on the Browns. Zayne Anderson and Daniel Sorensen will represent BYU on the Chiefs. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will obviously represent BYU as well.

Dolphins @ Patriots - Sunday Sep 12

4:25 PM ET | CBS

Former BYU linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Harvey Langi will be reunited as New England Patriots once again. They take on the Miami Dolphins in week one.

Packers @ Saints - Sunday Sep 12

4:25 PM ET | Fox

Will Taysom Hill be the starting quarterback for the Saints in week one? Bronson Kaufusi will also represent BYU on the Green Bay Packers.

Bears @ Rams - Sunday Sep 12

8:20 PM ET | NBC

Khyiris Tonga, who was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will make his NFL debut. So will Troy Warner who signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent.

Ravens @ Raiders - Monday Sep 13

8:15 PM ET | ABC

Former BYU RB Ty'Son Williams is on the Baltimore Ravens. Former BYU TE Matt Bushman signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

