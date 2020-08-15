What 2020 Could Have Been for the BYU Athletics

On January 26, 2020 Kobe Bryant died unexpectedly in a helicopter crash causing athletes and fans across the world to stop and reflect. A few short weeks later the Utah Jazz began their pregame routine in Oklahoma City in anticipation for a game against the Thunder. Just before tip-off, the game was cancelled and fans were escorted out of Chesapeake Energy Arena because Jazz forward and reigning Defensive Player of the Year – Rudy Gobert – tested positive for COVID-19.

Then, seemingly overnight, the entire sports world shut down. The NCAA was wrapping up conference tournaments and BYU was preparing for their first trip to the NCAA tournament in five years. But, Mark Pope and his team – the “Best Locker Room in America” – were devastated by an announcement from the NCAA Commissioner cancelling all collegiate sports effective immediately.

An ESPN simulation predicted that BYU would dance their way to the National Championship game only to lose to Wisconsin. Though we will never know how deep of a tournament run BYU could have made, the Cougars certainly could have raised eyebrows nationwide.

A run through the NCAA tournament is not all that the Cougars missed out on in 2020. BYU Football compiled an impressive schedule that would have excited Cougar fans across the Country. Initially, BYU was set to play six Power-5 games; as of today, they have four scheduled games, none of which are against power-5 opponents. It is still unclear what will take place in the fall, but fans are hopeful for potential games against opponents in the ACC.

2020 has not been the year BYU fans expected and the future remains uncertain but there is still hope for a College football season in Provo. A hope that many programs across the country do not have.