CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

What Are BYU's Scheduling Options in 2020?

Casey Lundquist

After 24 hours of speculation, the Big Ten announced today "that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports." Minutes after their announcement, reports surfaced that the PAC-12 would follow the Big Ten's lead and play a conference only schedule in 2020: 

BYU's original 2020 football schedule included two Big Ten teams and three PAC-12 teams. Following today's news, what are BYU's scheduling options for the 2020 season? 

1. BYU plays 2020 schedule sans Big Ten & Pac-12

In this scenario, BYU is able to keep seven of their originally scheduled games:

  • BYU vs Utah State (10/2)
  • BYU vs Missouri (10/10)

The SEC hasn't made any decisions regarding non-conference schedules. However, it's difficult to foresee a scenario where the SEC plays their non-conference games while other P5 conferences cancel their non-conference games. This game is scheduled for October 10. It's worth noting that Navy is looking for an opponent on October 10, that game could make sense for both schools.

  • BYU vs Houston (10/16)
  • BYU at Northern Illinois (10/24)
  • BYU at Boise State (11/6)
  • BYU vs San Diego State (11/14)
  • BYU vs North Alabama (11/21)

The schedule isn't pretty, but it's not the worst-case scenario for BYU  right now. BYU would need to find teams to fill the holes in their schedule. They could schedule other schools who were scheduled to face the Big Ten and PAC-12. Miami, for example, is looking for a game on 9/26 when they were scheduled to face Michigan State. From a scheduling standpoint that game could make sense. From a geographical standpoint during a pandemic, however, it doesn't make sense for either party.

2. The Power Five conferences play conference games plus one Group of Five game

The Mercury News reported that "there is some support in multiple. In this scenario, BYU might be able to keep a few of their originally scheduled games against Utah, Michigan State, Minnesota, Stanford, or Arizona State. They could also fill the holes in their schedule with other P5 teams. 

3. BYU is forced to play fellow independent schools

BYU would be in a precarious situation if all FBS conferences decided to play conference-only schedules. BYU, of course, would first contact Notre Dame who owes them a return trip to Provo. However, the ACC is prepared to "assist Notre Dame with as many games as it needed" according to Brett McMurphy of Stadium :

Beyond the Fighting Irish, there are limited options for BYU. Other independent schools include Army, Liberty, New Mexico State, UConn, and UMass.

BYU has a longstanding relationship with ESPN - they will need to leverage that relationship and create a schedule on the fly.

Follow us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Look at the 2020 BYU Football Schedule Sans PAC-12 & Big Ten Opponents

The outlook of the 2020 college football season has worsened over the last week - what does BYU's schedule look like without P5 opponents.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Big Ten to Play Conference-Only Schedule

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Among Three Schools Contacting Elia Migao the Most

BYU is doing their part to stay in contention for one of the best Offensive Lineman in Southern California.

Casey Lundquist

The Options for a College Football Return and their Impact on BYU Football

The last two weeks were filled with bad news for the eventual return of college football - what are the options left on the table?

Casey Lundquist

Ivy League to Postpone Fall Sports...

Casey Lundquist

Location of BYU vs NIU moved...

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Extends Offers to Three West High School Teammates

BYU extended three scholarship offers to players that project along the defensive line.

Casey Lundquist

Four New Defensive Lineman Capable of Boosting BYU's Pass Rush

BYU struggled to get to the QB in 2019 - reinforcements are on their way in 2020

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

One Writer Names BYU Football as Honorable Mention for 'Tight End U'

Many great Tight Ends have played for BYU - one writer recognized BYU as 1 of 11 FBS programs in the running for 'Tight End U'

Casey Lundquist

Counting Down NCAA Football Ratings for BYU Football Roster: 11-15

Without live sports it's time to get creative. Here are our projected "NCAA Football 21" ratings for BYU if the game was made in 2020.

Casey Lundquist