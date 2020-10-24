How to Watch BYU Football Opponents on Saturday

For the first time this season, every 2020 BYU opponent will take the field on Saturday. Here is how you can watch BYU's 2020 opponents:

Houston at Navy - CBSSN 1:30 PM MT

Two former BYU football opponents square off on Saturday. Houston will look to rebound after a loss to BYU last weekend. Navy is 3-1 since losing 55-3 to BYU on Labor Day.

Louisiana Tech at UTSA - ESPNU 6:00 PM MT

Once again, former BYU opponents square off on Saturday.

Chattanooga at Western Kentucky - ESPN3 2:00 PM MT

WKU will travel to Provo next week to face BYU on Halloween. WKU is 1-4 on the season.

Utah State at Boise State - FS1 5:00 PM MT

Utah State and Boise State kick off their 2020 seasons on Saturday. Boise State hosts Utah State and travels to Air Force before hosting BYU on November 6th.

UNLV at San Diego State - CBSSN 8:30 PM MT

San Diego State kicks off their season against UNLV.

Georgia State at Troy - ESPNU 2:00 PM MT

Troy is 3-0 against teams not named BYU.

Mercer at Army - CBSSN 10:00 AM MT

Army and BYU might not play each other this year, but Army is still part of BYU's official 2020 until the game is cancelled.

