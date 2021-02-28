NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Publish date:

Where BYU Basketball Fits in the WCC Tournament Bracket

The WCC released the final standings and tournament brackets on Sunday.
Author:

BYU men's basketball improved to 20-5 with a 65-51 victory over Saint Mary's on Senior Night. BYU was 2-0 against Saint Mary's this season - their first regular season sweep over the Gaels since 2014. The WCC released its final standings and tournament brackets on Sunday, BYU finished second in the WCC. Below is the WCC men's basketball tournament bracket:

The tournament tips off on Thursday when San Francisco-San Diego and Santa Clara-Portland face off in the first round. BYU won't play its first game until Monday, March 8. The format of the WCC tournament is unique - the Cougars will sit out the first three rounds, and they won't know their opponent until Saturday when Pepperdine plays the winner of Pacific vs Santa Clara or Portland. Should BYU win in the Semifinals, they will likely go on to face #1 Gonzaga in the WCC championship game.

BYU's first WCC tournament game tips off late on Monday at 10:00 PM MST on ESPN2.

Matt Haarms BYU Basketball

BYU's performance in the WCC tournament could impact their seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament. According to Team Rankings, BYU's most likely seed improved to #6 following their win over Saint Mary's on Saturday night.

Seed Probabilities (According to Team Rankings)

#3 seed or better: 5.2%

#4 seed: 9.8%

#5 seed: 16.3%

#6 seed: 20.1%

#7 seed: 18.7%

#8 seed: 13.9%

#9 seed: 8.6%

#10 seed: 4.6%

#11 seed: 2.1%

#12 seed or worse: 0.7%

