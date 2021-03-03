Where BYU Football Ranks Among Schools with Most NFL Combine Invitees

On Wednesday, the NFL released the complete list of NFL combine participants. Six former Cougars (Zach Wilson, Brady Christensen, Dax Milne, Chris Wilcox, Matt Bushman, and Khyiris Tonga) will represent BYU in the upcoming NFL combine. Six participants is tied for the eleventh most in the country. BYU is tied with notable programs like Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas, Penn State, Pitt, and Florida State. Below is the list of schools with the most NFL Combine invitees:

School - # of NFL Combine Invitees

Ohio State - 14

Notre Dame - 11

Alabama - 11

Georgia - 11

Florida - 9

Texas A&M - 8

LSU - 8

Michigan - 8

Kentucky - 7

USC - 7

Oregon - 6

Oklahoma - 6

BYU - 6

Texas - 6

Pittsburgh - 6

Penn State - 6

Florida State - 6

Clemson - 5

Stanford - 5

Missouri - 5

Miami - 5

North Carolina - 5

Duke - 5

Iowa - 5

South Carolina - 5

Oklahoma State - 5

Auburn - 4

Northwestern - 4

Virginia Tech - 4

Cincinnati - 4

TCU - 4

Washington - 4

Texas Tech - 3

Louisville - 3

Buffalo - 3

Wake Forest - 3

Arkansas - 3

SMU - 3

Syracuse - 3

UCF - 3

Mississippi State - 3

Oregon State - 3

Indiana - 3

Mississippi - 3

Tennessee - 3

Houston - 3

Arkansas State - 2

Marshall - 2

Purdue - 2

Minnesota - 2

Arizona - 2

Michigan State - 2

Northern Iowa - 2

Cal - 2

Arizona State - 2

Western Michigan - 2

UCLA - 2

West Virginia - 2

Memphis - 2

Illinois State - 2

Kansas State - 2

Tulane - 2

North Dakota State - 2

Boston College - 2

Louisiana - 2

Virginia - 2

UAB - 2

Wisconsin - 2

Boise State - 1

Baylor - 1

Hawaii - 1

Tulsa - 1

North Texas - 1

Central Missouri - 1

Nicholls State - 1

Miami (Ohio) - 1

Illinois - 1

San Diego State - 1

Georgia Tech - 1

Coastal Carolina - 1

Colorado State - 1

Nebraska - 1

South Dakota State - 1

Louisiana-Monroe - 1

Middle Tennessee State - 1

Southern Mississippi - 1

Kent State - 1

N.C. State - 1

Wisconsin-Whitewater - 1

North Carolina Central - 1

Grambling - 1

Vanderbilt - 1

Ball State - 1

Central Arkansas - 1

Colorado - 1

East Carolina - 1

Iowa State - 1

Charleston - 1

Louisiana Tech - 1

Kansas - 1

