NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Where BYU Football Ranks Among Schools with Most NFL Combine Invitees

Six former Cougars will represent BYU in the upcoming NFL combine.
Author:

On Wednesday, the NFL released the complete list of NFL combine participants. Six former Cougars (Zach Wilson, Brady Christensen, Dax Milne, Chris Wilcox, Matt Bushman, and Khyiris Tonga) will represent BYU in the upcoming NFL combine. Six participants is tied for the eleventh most in the country. BYU is tied with notable programs like Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas, Penn State, Pitt, and Florida State. Below is the list of schools with the most NFL Combine invitees:

School - # of NFL Combine Invitees

Ohio State - 14

Notre Dame - 11

Alabama - 11

Georgia - 11

Florida - 9

Texas A&M - 8

LSU - 8

Michigan - 8

Kentucky - 7

USC - 7

Oregon - 6

Oklahoma - 6

BYU - 6

Texas - 6

Pittsburgh - 6

Penn State - 6

Florida State - 6

Clemson - 5

Stanford - 5

Missouri - 5

Miami - 5

North Carolina - 5

Duke - 5

Iowa - 5

South Carolina - 5

Oklahoma State - 5

Auburn - 4

Northwestern - 4

Virginia Tech - 4

Cincinnati - 4

TCU - 4

Washington - 4

Texas Tech - 3

Louisville - 3

Buffalo - 3

Wake Forest - 3

Arkansas - 3

SMU - 3

Syracuse - 3

UCF - 3

Mississippi State - 3

Oregon State - 3

Indiana - 3

Mississippi - 3

Tennessee - 3

Houston - 3

Arkansas State - 2

Marshall - 2

Purdue - 2

Minnesota - 2

Arizona - 2

Michigan State - 2

Northern Iowa - 2

Cal - 2

Arizona State - 2

Western Michigan - 2

UCLA - 2

West Virginia - 2

Memphis - 2

Illinois State - 2

Kansas State - 2

Tulane - 2

North Dakota State - 2

Boston College - 2

Louisiana - 2

Virginia - 2

UAB - 2

Wisconsin - 2

Boise State - 1

Baylor - 1

Hawaii - 1

Tulsa - 1

North Texas - 1

Central Missouri - 1

Nicholls State - 1

Miami (Ohio) - 1

Illinois - 1

San Diego State - 1

Georgia Tech - 1

Coastal Carolina - 1

Colorado State - 1

Nebraska - 1

South Dakota State - 1

Louisiana-Monroe - 1

Middle Tennessee State - 1

Southern Mississippi - 1

Kent State - 1

N.C. State - 1

Wisconsin-Whitewater - 1

North Carolina Central - 1

Grambling - 1

Vanderbilt - 1

Ball State - 1

Central Arkansas - 1

Colorado - 1

East Carolina - 1

Iowa State - 1

Charleston - 1

Louisiana Tech - 1

Kansas - 1

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

BYU Football Chris Wilcox against Wisconsin

Where BYU Football Ranks Among Schools with Most NFL Combine Invitees

Six former Cougars will represent BYU in the upcoming NFL combine.

BYU Football Zach Wilson

Chris Simms: Zach Wilson is 'Clearly the No. 1 Quarterback in the NFL Draft'

Chris Simms says there is a separation between Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence.

Cannon DeVries Headshot

BYU Football Offers Cannon DeVries

Cannon Devries is an athlete out of Weber High School.

USATSI_15347961_168390393_lowres

Updated NCAA Tournament Projections for BYU Basketball

BYU ranged from a #7 seed to an #8 seed in the latest NCAA tournament projections.

New Unis Royal Helmet

Ranking BYU Football Uniforms

BYU added two new helmets two their uniform collection to start Spring practices.

USATSI_15075655_168390393_lowres (1)

Watch: BYU Football Players React to New Helmets

Jaren Hall and Tyler Allgeier revealed the new helmets to the team.

USATSI_15388283_168390393_lowres

BYU Football Schedules Series with Ole Miss

BYU and Ole Miss have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in 2028.

BYU Football Zach Wilson

How Many Uniform Combinations Can BYU Football Put Together?

How many uniform combinations can BYU put together with two more helmets?