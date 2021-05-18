Sports Illustrated home
Where Zach Wilson Ranks Among Starting NFL Quarterbacks

Pro Football Focus ranked all starting quarterbacks ahead of the 2021 NFL season.
On Tuesday morning, Pro Football Focus released its 2021 NFL Quarterback rankings. Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, who was taken by the New York Jets with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, came in at #30 out of 32 NFL teams. 

Below is PFF's explanation of Wilson's ranking:

"Wilson is as natural as it comes at throwing the football. He also brings the type of athleticism and off-platform throws we see from the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He had the highest single-season passing grade of the PFF College era (95.5). Only 13.6% of Wilson’s throws beyond the line of scrimmage were deemed uncatchable this past season, the lowest rate in the FBS. The big question will be how fast he can learn the playbook and adapt to the speed of the game. The biggest adjustment for young quarterbacks is how fast the pocket collapses — and making good decisions while it happens."

Wilson ranked ahead of returning NFL quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (#31) of the Philadelphia Eagles and Drew Lock (#32) of the Denver Broncos.

Two other rookie quarterbacks made PFF's list. Trevor Lawrence was ranked #21 as the starting quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Justin Fields came in at #25 as the presumed starter for the Chicago Bears. 

This is hardly the first time Zach Wilson has been ranked behind Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields. Wilson, Lawrence, and Fields signed with their respective schools as part of the 2018 signing class. Lawrence and Fields were the top two prospects in the country. Wilson, on the other hand, was nowhere to be found - he was ranked #958.

Arbitrary lists like this one and harsh criticisms from impulsive fans have fueled Wilson from the beginning - they also explain the 'Prove Them Wrong' wristband that Wilson wears as a daily reminder of where he came from. 

