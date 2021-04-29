NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Zach Wilson has been Compared to Some of the Best Quarterbacks Ahead of the NFL Draft

NFL analysts have compared Zach Wilson to some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
Author:

After months of waiting, the NFL Draft is finally here. With the second overall pick on Thursday night, the New York Jets are expected to select BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. Over the last months, NFL analysts have compared Zach Wilson to some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Today, we recap some of those comparisons from the last five months.

Zach Wilson

Ryan Clark Compares Wilson to Patrick Mahomes

Clark, who was taken back when David Pollack compared Wilson to Mahomes and Rodgers, agreed with Pollack after watching Zach Wilson's film. "He makes plays that other guys in college can't, and that's including Trevor Lawrence," Clark said. You can listen to Clark's full comments below:

David Pollack Compares Wilson to Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers

"He scares the crap out of me because my comparisons that keep coming to mind when I watch him are too good. I keep looking at him and he's got such a smooth, natural ability. He just floats off his back foot and flips it like Aaron Rodgers. He just runs to his left and throws it 60 yards downfield like Patrick Mahomes...Last year I did not get in the Jordan Love comparison with Patrick Mahomes. This guy (Zach Wilson) reminds me of them. His deep ball accuracy is second to none." - David Pollack

Jim Mora Compares Wilson to Aaron Rodgers

"When I look at the skillset, I look at the smooth delivery, I look at the ability to throw the ball inside the pocket and outside the pocket, to escape pressure and keep [his] eyes down the field, and to be mobile enough to get the yards that you need to get to keep the chains moving, I think of Aaron Rodgers. I think this kid is special." - Jim Mora 

Steve Beuerlein Compares Wilson to Joe Montana

"My initial impression of Zach Wilson was very positive," Beuerlein said. "He reminds me of another really cool quarterback from back in our time - Joe Montana. A lot of skill, the way he moves, and just kind of the coolness about him when he's out there on the field, he kind of reminds me of Joe Montana."

Is it fair to compare a draft prospect to an NFL hall of famer and future hall of famers? No, definitely not. However, these comparison are evidence of the wild rise of Zach Wilson over the last few months. The NFL Draft is finally here.

