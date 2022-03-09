13 Four-Star Recruits that BYU is Actively Recruiting in the 2023 Class

The class of 2023 has the potential to be one of the best in recent history

Last month, BYU wrapped up most of its 2022 class on signing day. BYU is still pursuing 2022 players like Roman Rashada and Gabe Jeudy-Lally, and a few more transfer targets could surface in the next couple moths. Besides a player here or there, however, the class of 2022 is mostly in the books.

Now we turn our attention to the class of 2023. Given BYU's recent invite to the Big 12, the overall momentum of the program, and the strong class of players with ties to the program, BYU's 2023 class has the potential to be one of the best in school history. Numerically speaking, it has the chance to be the best in school history, but BYU's coaching staff has its work cut out for them if they are going to get the 2023 class to that level.

The names of BYU's top targets will change over the course of the next year. But as of today, here are 13 four-star (or even five-star) recruits that BYU is actively recruiting in the 2023 class.

1. Spencer Fano - OL

Spencer Fano is the younger brother of 2021 BYU signee Logan Fano. Spencer has offers from schools all around the country, but BYU has been on him for years. BYU is in a good position right now, but new schools are throwing their hats into the mix seemingly every week.

2. Hunter Clegg - DL

Few players in the state of Utah have seen their recruiting profile rise faster than Hunter Clegg and for good reason - Clegg's talent is undeniable on film. Since receiving his first offer in September, Clegg has reeled in offers from the likes of BYU, USC, Baylor, Utah, Michigan, Oregon, Auburn, LSU and Stanford.

Clegg is not done receiving offers from the biggest names in college football.

3. Cormani McClain - DB

Cormani McClain is one of two five-star prospects on this list.

Traditionally speaking, Cormani McClain is not a player who BYU would target. He is the top 2023 cornerback in the country and he preps in Florida.

So what is his connection to BYU? He has a relative in Utah who has helped McClain coordinate a few campus visits. McClain came to BYU over the Summer and he was in attendance for BYU's win over Idaho State. After the visit, he released his top five schools and BYU made the cut alongside Florida, Alabama, Ohio State, and Miami. His top five was expanded to a top eight, but the Cougars were still in the mix.

Getting McClain to sign with BYU is still probably a longshot, but the Cougars at least have a chance at this point.

4. Smith Snowden - DB

Smith Snowden is the son of former BYU running back Will Snowden, and one of the best defensive backs to come out of the state of Utah in recent history. Smith was upgraded to four-star status by 247Sports back in November.

Snowden is one of the best athletes in the state of Utah - he plays both wide receiver and defensive back for Skyridge at a high level. Should he choose BYU, he would be one of the highest-rated cornerbacks to ever sign with the Cougars.

5. Tausili Akana - DL/LB

Tausili Akana is another player that could play at nearly any school in the country. He received offers from the likes of Alabama, Penn State, Miami, and Baylor during the last football season. He preps just down the road from campus at Skyridge and BYU was one of the first schools to offer Akana a scholarship.

6. Liona Lefau - LB

Liona Lefua is one of the most entertaining prep players to watch. He plays with exceptional speed and many schools have taken notice. Lefau holds offers from the likes of BYU, Wisconsin, Texas, Oregon, Utah, and Michigan among many others.

He will trim his list of schools to eight soon.

7. Siale Esera - LB

Siale Esera preps just down the road from campus at Timpview. Esera is one of the top players in the state and his offer sheet reflects that. He already holds offers from the likes of Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, USC, and Stanford among others.

8. Walker Lyons - TE

Walker Lyons has over 30 scholarship offers. Lyons named a top six in February and BYU made the cut alongside Alabama, USC, Utah, Ohio State, and Stanford. He has already been on BYU's campus for multiple visits.

8. Jackson Bowers - TE

Another four-star tight end, Jackson Bowers was in attendance for BYU's win over Arizona State last season. Bowers holds offers from the likes of Arizona State, Arizona, Cal, Washington, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Michigan State and Utah among others. In an earlier interview, he told Cougs Daily that he was in contact with Washington and BYU the most.

Bowers announced his plans to visit BYU on March 28th via Twitter last week.

10. Isaiah Kema - OL

Isaiah Kema is a four-star offensive lineman out of Texas. He has a few connections to the program and he already holds a BYU offer.

11. Jaden Rashada - QB

Jaden Rashada is the second five-star prospect on this list. He is a quarterback with offers from across the country. Jaden was on BYU's campus last weekend while his older brother Roman was on an official visit. During his visit, he received an offer from BYU.

In December before BYU had entered the picture, Jaden named a top 10 of Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA and Washington on Christmas day.

BYU has a lot of ground to make up at this point, but the Rashada family loved their time in Provo. If BYU lands Roman, its chances of landing Jaden will increase. Even then, BYU has months of ground to make up.

12. Ethan Thomason - OL

Ethan Thomason was recently upgraded to four-star status by On3 Sports, and other outlets will likely upgrade Thomason to four-star status by signing day. Thomason is another prospect that has seen his recruitment take off in recent months. He has 15 power five offers and counting.

13. Emmanuel Waller - DL

Emmanual Waller is a defensive lineman out of Alabama. Waller hasn't received an offer from BYU yet, but he is firmly on BYU's radar. Waller was on campus for BYU's game against Boise State earlier this year. Waller recently received a four-star grade from Rivals.

Waller is receiving more offers every month, so the Cougars will likely need to extend an offer sooner rather than later to give themselves the best chance to land Waller's signature.

There are also a handful of high three-star prospects that could be upgraded to four-star status by the end of the cycle. Players like Leonard Ah You, Javance Tupouata-Johnson, Taliafi Taala, and Pokaiaua Haunga (a BYU commit) match that description.

BYU will be up against most of the top programs in the country to land the players on this list. If BYU can walk away with three or even four of these players, the class of 2023 has the potential to be very special.

