Arizona Linebacker Pierson Watson Commits to BYU

Watson received a BYU offer after attending camp a few weeks ago

On Tuesday, BYU received its second 2023 commitment in as many days when linebacker Pierson Watson committed to the Cougars. Watson, listed at 6'3 210 pounds, held competing offers from Nevada, Air Force, Weber State, and Northern Arizona. Watson was on BYU's campus a few weeks ago for one of the annual high school summer camps. After showing well at the camp, Watson earned an offer from BYU.

Watson plays on both sides of the ball for Coconino High School in Flagstaff, Arizona. He also plays special teams. Watson projects as a linebacker at the next level, and his physicality stands out most when you turn on his film. Watson has a long frame that appears capable of adding more weight once he joins BYU's strength and condition program. You can check out his junior highlights below.

Summer camps have always been an important recruiting tool for BYU. This year was no different. BYU's staff had the opportunity to see Watson's size and physicality firsthand at camp and extended the offer. Watson jumped at the opportunity to play for the Cougars. 

Watson is the sixth player to commit to BYU as part of the 2023 recruiting class. He joins Landen Chambers, Stanley Raass, Pokaiaua Haunga, Ryder Burton, and Leo Pulalasi. So far in the class of 2023, five out of six (83%) BYU commits hold competing offers from FBS schools.

