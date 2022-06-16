Skip to main content

BYU Extends a Handful of Scholarship Offers During Summer Camps

Summer camps have always been an important part of BYU's recruiting process

The month of June has always been an important recruiting month for the BYU football program. During June, BYU is permitted to host visitors on campus and high school prospects for Summer camps. This week, BYU concluded its second of two high school Summer camps. 

Every year, BYU extends multiple offers during the weeks of Summer camps and this year was no different. Here are five players that BYU offered this week after Summer camps. For the purpose of this article, we'll focus on the 2023 prospects that received BYU offers. It's worth noting, however, that BYU offered some younger prospects as well like class of 2026 prospect Salesi Moa. Salesi is the younger brother of BYU defensive lineman Aisea Moa. 

Saimone Davis

TE/DE | Forth Worth, Texas | 6'5 | 225 lbs

Saimone Davis is a versatile prospect from Texas who impressed the staff at camp. Davis is listed as a tight end by recruiting services, but he was offered by BYU defensive ends coach Preston Hadley.

Davis had already garnered a lot of recruiting interest from various Power Five schools. Davis holds competing offers from Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, and Virginia. He also holds offers from the likes of Utah State, UNLV Memphis, and Arkansas State among others.

Pierson Watson

LB | Flagstaff, Arizona | 6'3 | 210 lbs

Pierson Watson is a hard-hitting linebacker out of Arizona. He holds competing offers from Nevada, Air Force, Weber State, Northern Arizona, and South Dakota.

Matthew Fredrick

TE/DE | Salt Lake City, Utah | 6'5 | 230 lbs

Matthew Frederick is one of a small number of local prospects that BYU has offered over the last few months. Fredrick has great size at 6'5, he has soft hands, and he moves well for his size. Like Davis, he could end up playing either side of the ball at the next level.

Fredrick holds competing offers from Army, Nevada, Navy, New Mexico State, and Idaho.

Miles Hall

LB/WR | Salt Lake City, Utah | 6'2 | 195 lbs

Miles Hall is an intriguing athlete out of Skyline High School. Hall plays various positions at Skyline including linebacker, wide receiver, and safety. Hall, who ran an 11.05 during his first season of track, could fit the mold of an athletic outside linebacker in BYU's defense.

Hall holds competing offers from Utah State and Idaho State.

Kevin Doe

DB/WR | Salt Lake City, Utah | 6'5 | 190 lbs

Kevin Doe is a multi-sport athlete out of East High School. Doe was focused on basketball and track until last year when he played his first season of high school football. 

During the Spring, Doe was crowned the 5A 100M and 200M champion with winning times of 10.91 and 21.74 respectively.

This offer is all about Kevin's athletic potential - he has a very high ceiling given his length and speed. BYU is the first school to offer him a scholarship. Doe hasn't compiled football highlights from last year, but you can check out a few quick basketball highlights below.

