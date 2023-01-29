Skip to main content

BYU Football Hosts Some Highly-Touted Recruits for Junior Day

On Wednesday, BYU will put a bow on the 2023 recruiting class on national signing day. While the Cougars are still on the lookout for some impact players in the 2023 class, a lot of the recruiting focus has moved to the 2024 recruiting class. The Cougars hosted their annual Junior Day on Saturday and multiple highly-touted 2024 recruits were in attendance. Here is a look at some of the recruits that attended Junior Day in Provo.

Easton Baker - LB

Longtime BYU commit Easton Baker was in attendance for BYU's junior day. Baker is one of the most violent defenders in recent Utah high school football history.

Dallin Johnson & Kinilau Fonohema - DL

Two Springville defensive lineman, Dallin Johnson and Kinilau Fonohema, were on campus together. Johnson has been committed to BYU for over a year, and he recently received a competing offer from Washington State. His teammate, Kinilau Fonohema, is one of the rising prospects in Utah. Fonohema received a BYU offer back in September - he has received competing offers from Utah State and Washington State in the last few weeks.

Luke Moga - QB

Speaking of rising prospects, Arizona quarterback Luke Moga is one of the fastest rising prospects in the region. Moga went from having a handful of offers in December to racking up offers from the likes of Miami, Oklahoma State, NC State, Syracuse, Arizona, and Oregon among others. Moga was on BYU's campus Saturday and he attended the basketball game with BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis. Slovis and Moga, both Arizona natives, have worked out together in the past.

Isaiah Garcia - OL

Four-star offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia is one of the top prospects in Utah in the 2024 class. Garcia already holds around 15 Power Five offers and he is going to see his recruiting profile continue to grow.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ephraim Asiata - DL

Ephraim Asiata is a remarkable story. His story deserves more than a quick paragraph in a recruiting article, so I won't try to tell it here. But you can read more about him here. Asiata has gone from recovering from a gunshot wound to receiving scholarship offers. Asiata comes from a Utah legacy family, his dad is Utah running back legend Matt Asiata.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

IMG_4062
Recruiting

Arizona Wide Receiver Prince Zombo Commits to BYU as PWO

Zombo was a 6A All-State wide receiver in Arizona last season

By Casey Lundquist
Tyler Batty vs Arkansas
Football

What We Know and What We Don't About BYU's First Big 12 Schedule

The Big 12 is set to announce the 2023 conference schedule soon

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19778426
Basketball

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs No. 22 Saint Mary's

The Cougars host the Gaels for the final time in the WCC

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_6583358_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Football Broadcaster Riley Nelson Steps Down

The former BYU quarterback spent four years in the booth with Greg Wrubell

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19705302_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU's Bowls Prospects Will Improve When it Joins the Big 12

Better bowl opportunities are ahead in the Big 12

By Casey Lundquist
Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU vs Arizona State whiteout
Recruiting

JUCO DL David Latu Locks in BYU Visit

Latu was named a second-team JUCO All-American after his freshman season at Snow College

By Casey Lundquist
Kalani Sitake vs Baylor
Recruiting

BYU Extends Last-Minute Offer to California Athlete Naseri Danielson

Danielson is a 2023 prospect that played both wide receiver and safety in high school

By Casey Lundquist
BYU Football helmet
Recruiting

10 BYU Recruits to Monitor Before National Signing Day

Signing day is fast approaching and BYU is still trying to add to its 2023 class

By Casey Lundquist