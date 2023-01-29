BYU Football Hosts Some Highly-Touted Recruits for Junior Day

On Wednesday, BYU will put a bow on the 2023 recruiting class on national signing day. While the Cougars are still on the lookout for some impact players in the 2023 class, a lot of the recruiting focus has moved to the 2024 recruiting class. The Cougars hosted their annual Junior Day on Saturday and multiple highly-touted 2024 recruits were in attendance. Here is a look at some of the recruits that attended Junior Day in Provo.

Easton Baker - LB

Longtime BYU commit Easton Baker was in attendance for BYU's junior day. Baker is one of the most violent defenders in recent Utah high school football history.

Dallin Johnson & Kinilau Fonohema - DL

Two Springville defensive lineman, Dallin Johnson and Kinilau Fonohema, were on campus together. Johnson has been committed to BYU for over a year, and he recently received a competing offer from Washington State. His teammate, Kinilau Fonohema, is one of the rising prospects in Utah. Fonohema received a BYU offer back in September - he has received competing offers from Utah State and Washington State in the last few weeks.

Luke Moga - QB

Speaking of rising prospects, Arizona quarterback Luke Moga is one of the fastest rising prospects in the region. Moga went from having a handful of offers in December to racking up offers from the likes of Miami, Oklahoma State, NC State, Syracuse, Arizona, and Oregon among others. Moga was on BYU's campus Saturday and he attended the basketball game with BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis. Slovis and Moga, both Arizona natives, have worked out together in the past.

Isaiah Garcia - OL

Four-star offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia is one of the top prospects in Utah in the 2024 class. Garcia already holds around 15 Power Five offers and he is going to see his recruiting profile continue to grow.

Ephraim Asiata - DL

Ephraim Asiata is a remarkable story. His story deserves more than a quick paragraph in a recruiting article, so I won't try to tell it here. But you can read more about him here. Asiata has gone from recovering from a gunshot wound to receiving scholarship offers. Asiata comes from a Utah legacy family, his dad is Utah running back legend Matt Asiata.

