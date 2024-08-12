BYU Football Makes the Cut for Four-Star Quarterback Helaman Casuga
On Monday, four-star quarterback Helaman Casuga released his top eight schools and BYU made the cut alongside Arizona, Auburn, Nebraska, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, and Washington. Casuga, who will play at Corner Canyon this season after playing at Timpview the last two years, is a 2026 recruit. Casuga has been a BYU target dating back many years. BYU was the first FBS school to offer him a scholarship back in 2022.
Casuga's recruitment really started to accelerate following his sophomore season. Including offers from his aforementioned finalists, he picked up competing offers from TCU, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Washington State, Colorado State, UNLV, and Hawaii.
As a sophomore at Timpview High School last season, Casuga led the T-Birds to a state championship. He threw for 4,135 yards and he ran for 389 yards, totaling 34 touchdowns. Following his sophomore season, he transferred to Corner Canyon High School.
Casuga is slightly undersized, but he has a big arm and can make plays off-platform. He has fantastic ball placement downfield and he has the trait that so many offensive coordinators covet: he can improvise and turn a broken play into a big gain. It wouldn't be surprising to see his stock grow even more once he starts putting up big numbers at Corner Canyon.
Recruiting high-level quarterbacks has been a challenge over the last several years for BYU. Landing a player of Casuga's caliber would go a long way in stabilizing the future of that position in Provo. BYU will have its work cut out for them.