BYU Football Offers Three California Prospects

The BYU football staff is on the recruiting trail for the Spring evaluation period

From now until May 31, coaching staffs will be permitted to visit recruits on their high school campuses. This critical time in the recruiting calendar is known as the Spring evaluation period. Since the start of the evaluation period, BYU coaches have started traveling all across the country to visit recruits with BYU offers, and evaluate other recruits that are candidates to receive BYU offers.

This is the first time since 2019 that there has been an evaluation period due to COVID-19. In addition, this is the first time that BYU's staff will be hitting the road during an evaluation period as a member of the Big 12. The BYU coaching staff is wearing gear with Big 12 branding on the recruiting trail.

BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford, who is the member on staff that recruits part of California, extended three scholarship offers to California prospects this week.

Dijon Stanley - 2023

Dijon Stanley is a three-star athlete out of Los Angeles who primary plays running back for Granada Hills High School. He holds offers from Michigan, Washington, Colorado, and Washington State among others. His missed most of his junior season due to injury, but you can check out a few of his highlights below.

He has good size at 6'1 and he could play a few different positions at the next level. He also excels in track and field as a sprinter for Granada Hills.

Sean Brown - 2023

Sean Brown is an athlete that could end up playing on either side of the ball at the next level, although defensive back feels like his natural position. He plays wide receiver and defensive back for Simi Valley High School and he also runs track. He currently holds competing offers from Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State, and Colorado State.

Chance Harrison - 2024

Chance Harrison is a long athlete listed at 6'2 as a sophomore in high school. BYU is the first school to offer Harrison, but I would expect him to bring in more offers over the next few years.

Stay tuned for more Spring evaluation updates in the coming weeks.

Follow us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI