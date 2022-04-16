Skip to main content

BYU Target CJ Jacobsen Updates His Recruitment

Jacobsen is a three-star tight end out of Meridian, Idaho

Yesterday was the first day of the Spring evaluation period. From April 15 through May 31, coaching staffs will be permitted to visit recruits on their high school campuses. This critical time in the recruiting calendar is known as the Spring evaluation period. The Cougars will also be allowed to host visitors on campus during this time. 

One of BYU's top tight end targets is planning a visit to BYU later this month. C.J. Jacobsen, a tight end out of Meridian, Idaho, announced his plans to visit BYU on April 30th. We caught up with C.J. to get an update on his recruitment.

BYU offered Jacobsen a scholarship back in February. He holds competing offers from the likes of Arizona State, NC State, Louisville, Washington State, Boise State, and Utah State among others. Jacobsen tells Cougs Daily that Lousiville, NC State, BYU, and Boise State are the schools contacting him the most. He is also hearing frequently from Oregon, and he made a trip to Eugene to visit the Ducks earlier this month.

Listed at 6'5 250 pounds, Jacobsen has the frame and athleticism to be a dynamic receiving threat at the next level. He has reliable hands and he is able to make catches through contact. Though he missed most of his junior season due to a finger injury, Jacobsen's recruitment has accelerated since the end of last season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

C.J.’s has a good relationship with BYU tight ends coach Steve Clark who is his primary contact on BYU's coaching staff. The Jacobsen family has a long-standing relationship with both Coach Clark and BYU offensive coordinator Coach Roderick. Coach Roderick and Coach Clark were coaches at the University of Utah when C.J.'s dad played football there.

Regarding his fit in BYU's offense, Jacobsen said, "I like the way BYU uses tight ends in the vertical passing game." Jacobsen also noted BYU's strong tradition of tight end play. 

In terms of a decision timeline, Jacobsen will take some time to evaluate his options and take his time before making a decision. "I'm going to take some visits this Summer and let things play out," Jacobsen said.

BYU to the Big 12

By the time C.J. is enrolled at his school of choice, BYU will be playing football in the Big 12. Jacobsen is intrigued by BYU joining the Big 12, as it gives him an opportunity to play in the Big 12 while staying relatively close to home. 

According to 247Sports, Jacobsen is tied as the top-rated 2023 prospect in the state of Idaho. Adding Jacobsen would be a major addition to BYU's future pipeline at tight end as the Cougars enter the Big 12.

BYU football helmet fall camp

BYU Football 2023 Recruiting Big Board by Position

Taking a look at the priority BYU targets ahead of the Spring evaluation period

By Casey LundquistApr 15, 2022
Epps, Kody _W3_2620

Where BYU Stacks Up in ESPN's Preseason College Football Power Index

ESPN unveiled its 2022 preseason College Football Power Index

By Casey LundquistApr 14, 2022
BYU Football Miles Davis and Chris Jackson

BYU Wide Receiver Chris Jackson to Transfer to Hawaii

Jackson entered the transfer portal in January

By Casey LundquistApr 13, 2022
Fousseyni Traore BYU Basketball vs Oregon

An Early Look at the 2022-2023 BYU Basketball Roster

A look at BYU's roster as it stands today

By Casey LundquistApr 13, 2022
IMG_2913

BYU Offers Springville Quarterback Ryder Burton

Burton is a 2023 quarterback that trains with former BYU great John Beck

By Casey LundquistApr 10, 2022
Kalani Sitake

BYU Receives an Early Commitment from Legacy Recruit Adney Reid

Reid is currently living in Australia where his parents are serving as mission presidents

By Casey LundquistApr 8, 2022
USATSI_17322525_168390393_lowres

BYU Basketball Guard Hunter Erickson Enters Transfer Portal

The former Timpview standout has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal

By Casey LundquistApr 5, 2022
USATSI_16405159_168390393_lowres (2)

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby Announces Plans to Step Away

When BYU joins the Big 12, a new commission of the conference could be leading the way

By Casey LundquistApr 5, 2022