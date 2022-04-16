BYU Target CJ Jacobsen Updates His Recruitment

Yesterday was the first day of the Spring evaluation period. From April 15 through May 31, coaching staffs will be permitted to visit recruits on their high school campuses. This critical time in the recruiting calendar is known as the Spring evaluation period. The Cougars will also be allowed to host visitors on campus during this time.

One of BYU's top tight end targets is planning a visit to BYU later this month. C.J. Jacobsen, a tight end out of Meridian, Idaho, announced his plans to visit BYU on April 30th. We caught up with C.J. to get an update on his recruitment.

BYU offered Jacobsen a scholarship back in February. He holds competing offers from the likes of Arizona State, NC State, Louisville, Washington State, Boise State, and Utah State among others. Jacobsen tells Cougs Daily that Lousiville, NC State, BYU, and Boise State are the schools contacting him the most. He is also hearing frequently from Oregon, and he made a trip to Eugene to visit the Ducks earlier this month.

Listed at 6'5 250 pounds, Jacobsen has the frame and athleticism to be a dynamic receiving threat at the next level. He has reliable hands and he is able to make catches through contact. Though he missed most of his junior season due to a finger injury, Jacobsen's recruitment has accelerated since the end of last season.

C.J.’s has a good relationship with BYU tight ends coach Steve Clark who is his primary contact on BYU's coaching staff. The Jacobsen family has a long-standing relationship with both Coach Clark and BYU offensive coordinator Coach Roderick. Coach Roderick and Coach Clark were coaches at the University of Utah when C.J.'s dad played football there.

Regarding his fit in BYU's offense, Jacobsen said, "I like the way BYU uses tight ends in the vertical passing game." Jacobsen also noted BYU's strong tradition of tight end play.

In terms of a decision timeline, Jacobsen will take some time to evaluate his options and take his time before making a decision. "I'm going to take some visits this Summer and let things play out," Jacobsen said.

BYU to the Big 12

By the time C.J. is enrolled at his school of choice, BYU will be playing football in the Big 12. Jacobsen is intrigued by BYU joining the Big 12, as it gives him an opportunity to play in the Big 12 while staying relatively close to home.

According to 247Sports, Jacobsen is tied as the top-rated 2023 prospect in the state of Idaho. Adding Jacobsen would be a major addition to BYU's future pipeline at tight end as the Cougars enter the Big 12.