August 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballLavell's Lounge+
Search
Publish date:

BYU Target Nathan Kent Updates His Recruitment and Visit Plans

Kent was offered a scholarship to play football and run track at BYU in March
Author:
Nathan Kent Cropped

BYU was the first school to offer Nathan Kent a scholarship in March. Kent, who was also offered a scholarship to run track at BYU, preps at Rocklin High School in Rocklin, California. Since March, Kent has received offers from UNLV, Army, Utah State, and Princeton among others.

Listed at 6'2, 175 pounds, Kent fits the mold that BYU has recruited during Kalani Sitake's tenure at BYU: long, fast, and versatile. How fast? During this past track season, Kent ran the 400m, 200m, and 100m for his high school, with times of 47.47, 21.68, and 10.73 respectively. During his abbreviated junior season, his speed translated to the football field. You can check out a few of his junior highlights below. 

BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford was the member of the coaching staff that extended the offer back in March - he is also Nathan's main contact at BYU. Since extending the offer five months ago, Gilford has maintained regular contact with Kent.

Kent will be allowed to take five official visits before signing day, but he only has one official visit on the calendar - a trip to West Point on September 11 to watch Army take on Western Kentucky. When Army offered Kent a scholarship in May, it was very significant for Nathan and his family.

Kent tells Cougs Daily that he will make his college decision "probably sometime around this fall." On whether he plans to take a trip to Provo to visit BYU, Kent said, "If the opportunity presents itself, but I'm already visiting a school on my bye [week]."

Unless Kent takes his remaining official visits after the high school football season is over, Army should be viewed as the odds-on favorite to land Kent's services.

For now, BYU's goal will be to get Kent to Provo for an official visit before he makes his college decision. History suggests that BYU has a high success rate when recruits are able to visit BYU in person and tour campus.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Nathan Kent Headshot

BYU Target Nathan Kent Updates His Recruitment and Visit Plans

Kent was offered a scholarship to play football and run track at BYU in March

Jacob Conover

BYU Football: Tuesday's Fall Camp Highlights

Practice highlights and takeaways

Kalani Sitake Boca Raton Bowl win over UCF

Reviewing BYU's Bowl Agreements in 2021 and Beyond

Reviewing the three bowl scenarios for BYU in 2021

_W1_4028

Jaren Hall Throws a Pair of Dimes During Friday's Practice

Jaren Hall displayed impressive touch on two touchdown throws during Friday's practice

Jackson, Christ 21FTB PRAC 8-6 028

BYU Football Schedule: Likely Wins, Losses, & Tossups

kalani sitake vs tennessee

Social Media Reacts to BYU's Groundbreaking Deal with Built Bar

The video of BYU announcing their partnership with Built Bar has gone viral on social media

_W3_3139

How Much Will it Cost Built Bar to Cover the Tuition of Every Walk-On?

Miami Hurricanes vs Florida State Seminoles

BYU Reportedly Schedules Future Games with Miami

BYU has reportedly entered a home-and-home scheduling agreement with Miami