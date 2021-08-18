BYU Target Nathan Kent Updates His Recruitment and Visit Plans

BYU was the first school to offer Nathan Kent a scholarship in March. Kent, who was also offered a scholarship to run track at BYU, preps at Rocklin High School in Rocklin, California. Since March, Kent has received offers from UNLV, Army, Utah State, and Princeton among others.

Listed at 6'2, 175 pounds, Kent fits the mold that BYU has recruited during Kalani Sitake's tenure at BYU: long, fast, and versatile. How fast? During this past track season, Kent ran the 400m, 200m, and 100m for his high school, with times of 47.47, 21.68, and 10.73 respectively. During his abbreviated junior season, his speed translated to the football field. You can check out a few of his junior highlights below.

BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford was the member of the coaching staff that extended the offer back in March - he is also Nathan's main contact at BYU. Since extending the offer five months ago, Gilford has maintained regular contact with Kent.

Kent will be allowed to take five official visits before signing day, but he only has one official visit on the calendar - a trip to West Point on September 11 to watch Army take on Western Kentucky. When Army offered Kent a scholarship in May, it was very significant for Nathan and his family.

Kent tells Cougs Daily that he will make his college decision "probably sometime around this fall." On whether he plans to take a trip to Provo to visit BYU, Kent said, "If the opportunity presents itself, but I'm already visiting a school on my bye [week]."

Unless Kent takes his remaining official visits after the high school football season is over, Army should be viewed as the odds-on favorite to land Kent's services.

For now, BYU's goal will be to get Kent to Provo for an official visit before he makes his college decision. History suggests that BYU has a high success rate when recruits are able to visit BYU in person and tour campus.

