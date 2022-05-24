Skip to main content

California Running Back Brandon Ramirez Talks BYU Offer

Ramirez originally got in touch with BYU through Jernaro Gilford

Since April 15, BYU coaches have been evaluating prospects from all over the country. One prospect that has been in touch with BYU's staff is California athlete Brandon Ramirez. Ramirez, who preps at San Joaquin Memorial High School, also runs track where he recently clocked a 10.7 100 meter dash at the MJC Invitational.

Ramirez plays both running back and safety. He is listed as a safety by 247Sports, but BYU has recruited him as a running back. "I got in touch with Coach Gilford first and then Coach Unga started reaching out more," Ramirez said. "[BYU] offered me as a running back."

On his conversation with Coach Unga when he received the scholarship offer, Ramirez said, "Coach Unga was telling me how I remind him of former running back Tyler Allgeier, which was a great compliment. He told me a lot about the program and how things are structured at BYU."

Last season, Ramirez ran for 1,113 yards on 116 attempts, an average of 9.59 yards per carry. He also scored 14 touchdowns. He hits holes quickly with single cuts and uses his track speed to outrun defenders. He also has good size at 6'0, 195 pounds and his size allows him to break arm tackles.

Ramirez holds competing offers from the likes of Colorado, Fresno State, Air Force, Army, and Yale. He tells Cougs Daily that he hears from Colorado, Army, and Air Force the most.

When Ramirez is enrolled at his school of choice, BYU will be a full-fledged member of the Big 12 Conference. Ramirez described BYU's move to the Big 12 as a "big deal." "It’s gonna be exciting to see them play against these schools. Hopefully they will win a Big 12 Championship!"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Prior to receiving an offer from BYU, Ramirez already knew a few things about BYU and its football program. "I know that BYU is one of the top football programs and a great university. I know that it is a religious school and is located in Utah," Ramirez said.

BYU Football helmet

Ramirez doesn't have any official visits scheduled, but he hopes to make a visit to Provo. " I’m definitely gonna take a trip to BYU and check out the beautiful campus," Ramirez said.

On when he plans to make his college decision, Ramirez said, "I plan on making a decision sometime before my senior season. Possibly in August."

Follow us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

Gunner Romney vs USF
Football

Early Betting Line Released for BYU's Opener at South Florida

The Cougars are favored in their season opener at USF

By Casey LundquistMay 23, 2022
Lopini Katoa vs Arizona all royal
Recruiting

BYU Football Recruits Weigh in on their Favorite Uniform Combinations

BYU has worn more than 15 uniform combinations in the Independence era

By Casey LundquistMay 20, 2022
Hunter Clegg BYU unofficial visit
Recruiting

Nine Four-Star Recruits that Have Listed BYU Among Finalists

Various four-star recruits have included BYU among their final schools

By Casey LundquistMay 18, 2022
IMG_2411 (2)
Recruiting

BYU Makes the Cut for Coveted OL Prospect Ethan Thomason

Thomason holds over 15 competing offers

By Casey LundquistMay 17, 2022
Cameron Johnson Headshot
Recruiting

Cameron Johnson Talks BYU Official Visit and Decision Timeline

Cameron Johnson is a tight end out of El Camino Community College

By Casey LundquistMay 15, 2022
byu football helmet
Recruiting

Texas Running Back Landen Chambers Talks BYU Offer

Chambers set multiple rushing records at his high school in Texas last season

By Casey LundquistMay 14, 2022
Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU vs Arizona State whiteout
Recruiting

BYU Dishes Out a Dozen More Scholarship Offers

The Cougars have now offered 21 prospects since the start of the evaluation period

By Casey LundquistMay 13, 2022
Walker Lyons headshot 2
Recruiting

Four-Star Tight End Walker Lyons Locks in BYU Official Visit

Lyons is one of the top five 2023 tight ends in the country

By Casey LundquistMay 12, 2022