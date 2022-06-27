Skip to main content

Florida WR Daidren Zipperer Makes Trip to Provo for BYU Unofficial Visit

BYU was the first school to offer the three-star wide receiver from Florida

Last week, BYU hosted three-star wide receiver Daidren Zipperer and a few of his teammates for an unofficial visit. This visit was Zipperer's second time on BYU's campus - his first visit was last November when he attended BYU's home victory over Idaho State. Following the visit in November, he received his first offer from BYU. Since then, Daidren has received over a dozen offers from the likes of South Carolina, Kentucky, UCF, and USF among others.

According to Zipperer, this visit was unique because it included more than football. "Other visits [are] strictly football, football, football but this is not," Zipperer said. "It's just like getting to know more people in Utah and explore it...this is a sweet visit."

While on campus, Zipperer visited with BYU's coaching staff and he participated in a customary photoshoot with BYU's creative department.

IMG_2877

The month of June has been a busy one for Daidren. Beyond his recent trip to Provo, he has already taken official visits to UCF and Pitt, and he has also made trips to North Carolina and South Carolina. He has three official visits remaining, and he plans on taking one to South Carolina this September. He has also talked about taking an official visit to BYU, but he hasn't locked in a date.

Daidren will be trimming his list of schools from 22 offers to 6 finalists very soon, as early as this week. Since the Cougars have hosted Zipperer on campus for multiple visits, they stand in a great position to make his top six.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Zipperer is a well-rounded wide receiver who is dangerous after the catch, and he made notable strides during the Spring. You can check out a few of his highlights from Lakeland's Spring scrimmage below.

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

More Cougs Daily

Jaren Hall vs Washington State
Football

Two BYU Players Selected in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Two Cougars were included in a two-round mock 2023 NFL Draft

By Casey LundquistJun 25, 2022
Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU football field
Recruiting

Mory Bamba Commits to BYU Football

Bamba is a defensive back prospect with three years of eligibility remaining

By Casey LundquistJun 24, 2022
byu football helmet
Recruiting

JUCO DB Mory Bamba Recaps BYU Official Visit

A late growth spurt put Mory Bamba on the radar of college coaches

By Casey LundquistJun 23, 2022
94CBF21C-B9DC-41C5-BF66-5C6046A10412
Football

22 New Players Added to BYU Football's 2022 Roster

BYU will add a lot of young talent to its 2022 roster

By Casey LundquistJun 22, 2022
Conover, Jacob 21FTB PRAC 8-6 047
Football

Takeaways from BYU's Post-Spring Depth Chart

By Casey LundquistJun 22, 2022
Christopher Brooks
Football

BYU Football Releases Post-Spring Depth Chart

BYU released a depth chart as part of 2022 Media Day

By Casey LundquistJun 22, 2022
Jackson Bowers official visit
Recruiting

Five Recruits that have Officially Visited BYU in June

BYU has hosted five highly-touted recruits for official visits

By Casey LundquistJun 21, 2022
Kalani Sitake vs Baylor
Recruiting

JUCO DB Mory Bamba Locks in BYU Official Visit

Mory Bamba is a long defensive back that has stayed under the radar for most of his recruitment

By Casey LundquistJun 21, 2022