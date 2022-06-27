Florida WR Daidren Zipperer Makes Trip to Provo for BYU Unofficial Visit

Last week, BYU hosted three-star wide receiver Daidren Zipperer and a few of his teammates for an unofficial visit. This visit was Zipperer's second time on BYU's campus - his first visit was last November when he attended BYU's home victory over Idaho State. Following the visit in November, he received his first offer from BYU. Since then, Daidren has received over a dozen offers from the likes of South Carolina, Kentucky, UCF, and USF among others.

According to Zipperer, this visit was unique because it included more than football. "Other visits [are] strictly football, football, football but this is not," Zipperer said. "It's just like getting to know more people in Utah and explore it...this is a sweet visit."

While on campus, Zipperer visited with BYU's coaching staff and he participated in a customary photoshoot with BYU's creative department.

The month of June has been a busy one for Daidren. Beyond his recent trip to Provo, he has already taken official visits to UCF and Pitt, and he has also made trips to North Carolina and South Carolina. He has three official visits remaining, and he plans on taking one to South Carolina this September. He has also talked about taking an official visit to BYU, but he hasn't locked in a date.

Daidren will be trimming his list of schools from 22 offers to 6 finalists very soon, as early as this week. Since the Cougars have hosted Zipperer on campus for multiple visits, they stand in a great position to make his top six.

Zipperer is a well-rounded wide receiver who is dangerous after the catch, and he made notable strides during the Spring. You can check out a few of his highlights from Lakeland's Spring scrimmage below.

