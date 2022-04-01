Four-Star Prospect Tausili Akana Talks BYU Visit

Over the last month, BYU has hosted hundreds of players on campus to watch Spring practices. On the last day of Spring camp, BYU hosted four-star linebacker/edge prospect Tausili Akana for an unofficial visit. Akana is the highest-rated 2023 recruit in the state of Utah and a top 60 recruit in the country. He holds 44(!) offers from the biggest names in the sport including, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, and Ohio State among others. Akana preps at Skyridge High School in Lehi, Utah. We caught up with Akana to discuss his recent BYU visit.

Akana has been on BYU's campus before and he's also attended a few practices. However, he's never been able to participate in team and position meetings. That changed on Thursday when he was in Provo for BYU's final Spring practice. "I liked the team and position meetings," Akana said when asked about his favorite part of the visit. "[I] also liked the alumni game. That was exciting."

On Thursday night, BYU hosted an alumni game that was attended by approximately 7,500 fans. The game ended with a game-winning Hail Mary from Max Hall to former BYU linebacker Bryan Kehl.

Akana is consistently hearing from schools all across the country including schools from all five Power Five conferences. "There is a lot of schools reaching out to me...but just trying to narrow things down," Akana said. "This will be a busy Spring for me and my family. Looking forward to it."

With so many schools to choose from, Akana is focusing on the fit of the program. "[It] needs to be a good fit for me and my family. I really want some place that I can feel at home. Relationships with the staff is very important for me."

Akana has heard from various members of BYU's staff throughout his recruitment, but he says he is closest with Jasen Ah You and Jack Damuni.

On film, it doesn't take an expert to see why Akana is so highly coveted by college coaches. His size and athleticism jumps off the page. His is effective against the run and he is a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks in pass rush. On where BYU believes he could fit on defense, Akana said, "They love how they can use me in their overall defensive scheme. They see me as a hybrid on defense. I can put pressure on the QB or drop back in coverage. They love my length and speed. They think I’m really physical on defense. Exciting stuff."

Since Akana received a BYU offer a few years ago, the Cougars have accepted an invitation to join the Big 12 beginning in 2023. On how that changes his perception of BYU, Akana said, "I love the competition of the Big 12. I have visited some of the Big 12 schools. It's a very competitive conference. BYU fits well into that conference."

On when he hopes to make his college decision, Akana said, "Most likely trying to make a decision before my senior year."

