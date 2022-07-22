Four-Star Tight End Jackson Bowers Commits to BYU

On Friday, four-star tight end Jackson Bowers committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. Bowers, a native of Mesa, Arizona, has been one of BYU's top targets throughout the 2023 recruiting cycle.

BYU was the second school to offer Jackson Bowers a scholarship last year. Shortly after receiving a BYU offer, Bowers became a national recruit with over 25 offers and a four-star rating next to his name. BYU competed against fellow finalists Arizona, Washington, Oregon, Alabama, Auburn, and Ole Miss to land his commitment.

Bowers is one In the highest-rated recruits to commit to BYU during the Kalani Sitake era. His current composite rating is .9037 - that ranks third in the Sitake era behind only Chaz Ah You and Langi Tuifua.

BYU tight ends coach Steve Clark deserves a lot of credit for his commitment to recruiting Bowers over the last few years. It was coach Clark that took on the primary recruiting role during Bowers' recruitment. "My relationship with Coach Clark is not like any other coaches," Bowers said in an earlier interview with Cougs Daily. "He definitely makes you feel loved and he is just a great man. I think he is very underrated as a coach and definitely deserves more recognition."

Jackson preps at Mountain View High School in Mesa, Arizona. Mountain View is home to a large number of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and multiple Mountain View players have gone on to have success at BYU. Most notably, former BYU quarterbacks John Beck and Max Hall prepped at Mountain View.

Bowers went on a BYU unofficial visit last September that made a strong impression on his recruitment. He was on the sidelines for BYU's win over Arizona State. "The best part had to be the game…I loved the energy and the fans were awesome," he said following the visit. "This visit definitely put BYU high on the totem pole as of right now."

Following the visit, BYU continued to pursue Bowers and make him a priority. Those efforts paid in today.

It's easy to see why college coaches and recruiting evaluators are high on Jackson Bowers. At 6'5, 225 pounds, he already has the frame to be a tight end at the college level. On film, he displays soft hands, the ability to make contested catches, the athleticism to block in the open field, and the desire to play physical and block.

His ability to impact the game as both a pass-catcher and a blocker will give him an opportunity to see the field early in his BYU career. BYU has told Bowers that he could be "a do-it-all type of guy" in BYU's offense throughout his recruitment. "They said I fit [the offense] perfectly and they can use me in basically all ways you use a tight end," Jackson said in an earlier interview.

Bowers is the eighth player to commit to BYU as part of the 2023 class and the first tight end. He joins fellow BYU commits Pokaiaua Haunga, Leo Pulalasi, Ryder Burton, Stanley Raass, Pierson Watson, Landen Chambers, and Miles Hall.

